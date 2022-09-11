Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 September, 2022, 12:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Fed must keep raising rates into next year to fight inflation

Published : Sunday, 11 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

WASHINGTON, Sept 10: The US central bank will have to stick to its policy of raising interest rates into next year to ensure that high inflation comes down to the two percent target, a Federal Reserve official said Friday.
Fed Governor Christopher Waller cautioned that lowering inflation will take time, and he supports another "significant increase" in the benchmark lending rate at the September 20-21 policy meeting.
The strong job market and the fact the world's largest economy has avoided a recession allow the Fed to continue to move aggressively, he said in a speech prepared for delivery to a conference in Vienna.
"I expect it will take some time before inflation moves back to our 2 percent goal," he said, and the Fed "will be tightening policy into 2023."
His comments echoed the hawkish statements from other Fed officials recently, including US central bank chief Jerome Powell, who on Thursday stressed that policymakers must move "strongly" to avoid a repeat of the painful inflation surge the US economy suffered in the 1970s and 1980s.
US inflation has reached a 40-year high this year, and though the economy saw two quarters of negative growth -- which is commonly viewed as a sign of recession -- low unemployment and strong spending show activity has not slowed significantly.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL holds programme for its promoted officers  
EBL inks deal with Wander Woman
BASIC Bank opens Patukhali Sub-branch
Stocks and oil rally as dollar drops
Germany’s bakeries burnt by rising energy prices
Summit’s Aziz Khan now 42nd richest man in Singapore
Big banks to rake in record profits from commodities this year
Fed must keep raising rates into next year to fight inflation


Latest News
DU's Surja Sen hall food shop locked for serving rotten food
48 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Newborn among three killed in bus-ambulance collision
Child mauled to death by dog in Bhola
School student run over by bus in Tejgaon
Fire at Jatrabari restaurant, 2 floors fully gutted
Neymar scores, Donnarumma saves penalty in PSG win
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held on Sept 19
Zelensky: Ukraine has recaptured '2,000' km of territory
No experiment in New Zealand tri-nation series: Bashar
Most Read News
State of emergency declared in New York over polio
Charles III proclaimed as Britain's king at tradition-steeped ceremony
Charles vows to serve his nation
SAFF U-17: Bangladesh to play holders India in first semifinal on Monday
German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv for surprise visit
Corporate governance in banking sector
Charles formally confirmed as king in ceremony televised for first time
Russia surprised as Ukraine takes several towns
BFSA donates Tk 32.50 lakh for Ashrayan project
Bangladesh Progress Writers Association brought out a rally on the occasion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft