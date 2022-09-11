

2nd Printech, 3P BD expos conclude in Dhaka

Printing Industries' Association of Bangladesh (PIAB) jointly with ASK Trade and Exhibitions Pvt Ltd organized the 2nd edition of PRINTECH Bangladesh 2022, an International Technology Trade Show on Printing Machinery, Parts and Consumables was inaugurated simultaneously

with 3P Bangladesh an international trade show related to Paper, Plastic and Packaging being jointly organized with Futurex Trade Fair and Events Pvt Ltd of India. at the venue on Thursday, September 8.

Organized by the buyers of the machinery and users of technology PRINTECH Bangladesh 2022 presents an ideal platform to source from Local and International suppliers for all verticals of the Printing Industry in Bangladesh be it offset printing, digital printing, sublimation printing and textile printing. 3P Bangladesh is an interconnected sectors' trade show focused on materials, machinery and allied products related to Paper, Packaging and Plastic. Nearly 100 companies are participating in this twin expo under one roof.

Bangladesh Printing Industry Association Chairman Shahid Serniabat said about 7000 printing industries are operating throughout the country out of which almost 2000 printing houses can be considered modern and updated in technology. The current market size of the printing industry is over Tk.4000 crore a year out of which 160 crore is export oriented. Moreover about 3.00 lac people engaged in this sector.

Mohammad Zahurul Islam, General Secretary of Printing Industries Association of Bangladesh (PIAB); Nanda Gopal Kadambi, Director of ASK Trade & Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.; Asadus Jaman, Managing Director of Images Group; Amin Helali, Vice President (Acting President) of FBCCI and Hasina Nawaz, Ex Vice President of FBCCI were present at the opening ceremony among other.

At present, the printing sector became an important organ of the national economy of Bangladesh. Infrastructural development, modern technology and technical know-how along with installation of the latest world-famous machinery including multi-color printing machines make the Printing sector an important one in the national economy. Now about 7000 printing industries are operating throughout the country out of which almost 2000 printing houses can be considered modern and updated in technology. The current market size of the printing industry is over Tk.4000 crore a year out of which 160 crore is export oriented. Moreover about 3.00 lac people engaged in this sector.

The event is supported by Indian Printing Packaging and Allied Machinery Manufacturers' Association (IPAMA), All India Plastic Industries Association and Indian Paper Corrugated & Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Association









