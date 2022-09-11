Supports of pvt firms, financial instts needed to boost MSMEs

Video
Published : Sunday, 11 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

Experts at an event in the city said micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) need unified business development support services to become affiliated with more mainstream and competitive ecosystem.
It can play a greater role in the development of the ecosystem by extension of support services, they said.
They made the observation while addressing a daylong event titled 'Corporate Connect Event for MSMEs' at a hotel at Gulshan in the capital recently, says a press release.
B-SkillFUL, a multi-year program aimed at improving well-being of the disadvantaged and poor women by increasing their access to labor market and increasing their income, organized the event recently.
B-SkillFUL program is funded by the Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh and implemented by Swisscontact and LightCastle Partners, a premier management consulting firm.
Held as part of the business development service (BDS) package for B-SkillFUL, the programme speaks for facilitating linkages for MSMEs from furniture making and leather goods sectors with potential buyers and financial institutions to address their financial inclusion and market accessibility.
25 MSMEs from Dhaka, Kishoreganj, Rangpur, and Bogura and more than 100 representatives from private business and corporate houses across Dhaka and Chittagong attended the event.
During the event, representatives from financial institutions, private firms, and MSMEs took part in a multi-stakeholder panel discussion to collectively discuss and debate the issues that are critical for MSME growth and integration in larger value chains.
Head of SME, Bank Asia, CEO, Savior Bangladesh Ltd., and Vice President, Concord Ventures Limited, spoke in the panel alongside two MSME owners.
Dajna Sorensen, Team Leader, B-SkillFUL, Swisscontact spoke in the opening of the event.  M. G. Shah Newaz, Vice President, Concord Ventures LTD said, "The biggest challenge that MSMEs face in case of export marketing is ensuring quality and innovation. If challenges can be overcome, MSMEs have a lot of room for growth in the export market."
 Samiul Anam, AVP, Head of CMSME, Bank Asia said, "Access to finance can be easier for the MSMEs if they are given proper knowledge about business documentation. Because the biggest hurdle for MSMEs in terms of gaining financial support from banks or financial institutions is the lack of proper documentation."
The second phase of the B-SkillFUL project started its operations in Bangladesh in September 2020 and has been focusing on strengthening the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Bangladesh through capacity-building initiatives.
The program operates across six regions within Bangladesh: Dhaka, Gazipur, Bogura, Nilphamari, Rangpur, and Kishoreganj in collaboration with Business Development Service (BDS) providers.






