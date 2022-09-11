

IFIC holds anti-money laundering, terror financing course

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) Director A.B.M. Zahurul Huda was present as the chief guest at the event, inaugurated by IFIC Bank Managing Director and Shah A Sarwar, says a press release.

Md. Masud Rana and Syed Kamrul Islam, BFIU Additional Directors Md. Masud Rana and Syed Kamrul Islam were present at the event as resource persons.

Members of the Bank's Senior Management, Senior Executives of Head Office Divisions/Departments and Chief Managers of Corporate Branches of the Bank participated at the event.















IFIC Bank Limited held an Awareness Programme on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism" for its Senior Management Team held recently in Dhaka.Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) Director A.B.M. Zahurul Huda was present as the chief guest at the event, inaugurated by IFIC Bank Managing Director and Shah A Sarwar, says a press release.Md. Masud Rana and Syed Kamrul Islam, BFIU Additional Directors Md. Masud Rana and Syed Kamrul Islam were present at the event as resource persons.Members of the Bank's Senior Management, Senior Executives of Head Office Divisions/Departments and Chief Managers of Corporate Branches of the Bank participated at the event.