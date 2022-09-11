‘Leprosy creating a heavy economic burden on nation’   

Stressing on eradication of leprosy in economic interest, speakers at a programme said it is imperative to eradicate leprosy as it has imposed a huge economic burden on the nation.

The impact of leprosy is significant. People with leprosy and their families experience income loss and unemployment because of visible impairments, leprosy-related stigma and high cost of leprosy. Consequently, many people affected with leprosy live in poverty, they said.

"Leprosy patients encounter social stigma that drives them to conceal their disease from neighbors and even family members, and are faced with the burdens of treatment costs and lost wages while still needing to feed their families", they said.

Leprosy, when left untreated, often leads to visible impairments of the hands, feet, eyes and face. These impairments, in combination with leprosy-related stigma, limit daily activities and people's physical ability to perform work-related tasks, they observed.

"Therefore, many people affected with leprosy experience difficulty in finding employment, reduction in earnings and fewer opportunities for education. Thus, leprosy may have a large economic impact on people affected by leprosy and their families".

Hence, it is needed to chalk out anti-leprosy programmes for making leprosy free country by 2030. Adequate financial allocation in national budget is important for making the programme successful, they said.

They remarked this while addressing a Stakeholders' meeting among the government, NGOs and organizations of leprosy affected people at Officers' Club in the capital on Thursday.

Dr. Aung J. Kay, Convenor, Leprosy TB Coordination Committee (LTCC) , said foreign funding for leprosy programme is decreasing day by day. Hence, initiative from the government is a must for taking up the anti-leprosy programme.

Dr. Mohammed Eunus Ali, Programme manager (Leprosy) of DGHS, said required financial allocation is needed for making the anti-leprosy programme successful.

In his address, Md. Solaiman, general secretary of Udioman Kustho and Protibondhi Unnayan Sangstha, Nilphamari district unit, suggested a number of measures for freeing the country from leprosy and establishing the rights of affected people.

National Leprosy Programme (NLP) and partner NGOs jointly organized the daylong event with the support of Sasakawa Health Foundation (SHF), a partner organization of Nippon Foundation.

Dr. Md. Anwar Hossain Howlader, Secretary of Health Services Division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, attended it as the chief guest, while Prof. Dr. Shakil Ahmed, Director of Mico-bacterium Disease Control (MBDC), Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) was in the chair.

The chief guest, in his speech, mentioned about the Prime Minister declaration of making leprosy free country by 2030, saying that it is now imperative to chalk out anti-leprosy programmes following her declaration.











