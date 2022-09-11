TheSoftKing to provide specialized web and app dev

Video
Published : Sunday, 11 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

TheSoftKing, a well-known professional web development and mobile app development company based in Dhaka, is dedicated to providing specialized website development, web hosting, apps development, IT consultancy, and UI/UX design to its valued clients all over the world at reasonable prices, says a press release.
Started in 2011, TheSoftKing has created an expert team of developers and digital strategists who use the latest technologies and best practices to develop a custom website that increases user engagement. Skilled in developing SASS products, engaging digital products, and digital services, the expert team of the company is always committed and efficient enough to provide the best services to their customers.
"We are developing digital strategies, products, and services for our clients across the globe as per their requirements. We are trying to provide creative visual design and technology to make breathtaking software that feels illustrious on every device," the press release quoted Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of TheSoftKing, Abir Khan as saying.
"Our core expertise is Web Application Development, and our 30-member expert web developer and designer team are capable of offering affordable and creative website development services to small or large businesses."
As the world is moving toward a "Mobile First" strategy, and as an innovative mobile-first web design company, our web developer team has been consistently producing beautiful and creative applications for different marketplaces and businesses focused on building better online experiences for cross-browser optimized platforms for humans and search engines, added Abir.
In the beginning, TheSoftKing had to experience the toughest time as they had only a few clients and they used to provide domain and hosting services to those few clients only. However, things began to change when they came up with a new, unique start-up idea in 2014.
They modified their business strategy and focused on software and application development. Then, the next year turned out to be the golden time for THESOFTKING. Gradually, they started working with various marketplaces and their dreams turned into reality after getting the approval of the first project on Envato.
Later, in the year 2017, Envato approved almost 200 items in a single year. After getting Evanto's approval of their first HTML template, they gradually expanded their work areas on Laravel, HTML Templates, WordPress Themes, Mobile Apps, plugins & extensions, and many more. To get further details visit: https://thesoftking.com


