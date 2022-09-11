Video
Sunday, 11 September, 2022, 12:03 PM
RFL Houseware to raise awareness on waste management

Published : Sunday, 11 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

RFL Houseware, a household products brand of country's one of the leading business conglomerate RFL Group, has launched a campaign named 'Bins of Change' to create awareness among the common people on waste management.
The main objective of the campaign is to create a clean environment by raising awareness through separating compostable and non-compostable waste and recycling the waste into two parts.
RN Paul, managing director of RFL Group, inaugurated the campaign at the head office of RFL Group at Badda in the capital on Thursday.
At the programme, RFL Houseware's new product named Twin Bean, with two sections, was unveiled. Decomposable waste can be put on one side of this bin, non-biodegradable or recyclable waste can be put on the other side of the bin, said a press release.
RFL Houseware has launched the product to develop the habit of disposing two types of wastes in separate bins. Customer can enjoy 15 percent discount on purchasing the product through placing order on rflexclusivebd.com.
Addressing the programme, RN Paul said that RFL Houseware has brought the awareness campaign to bring discipline in waste management. "RFL's `Bins of Change' campaign speaks of change as using two different bins will change habit. In this case, the new product will play an important role."
Toukirul Islam, executive director at RFL Houseware said, RFL Houseware will provide free bins to schools, colleges, madrashas, hospitals, shopping malls, restaurants and other institutions to change the habit on a large scale.
Besides, training will also be arranged for students to develop the habit of throwing garbage in the right place. 'Support', another brand of RFL, is also associated with the initiative of RFL Houseware.
Toukirul also said that the organization has launched an online game under this campaign through which awareness will be raised among the new generation as well as the habit of separating two types of waste will be developed.
Esfaquel Hoque, head of marketing at RFL Houseware, Shafiq Shahin, brand manager and senior officials of the company were present at the event.    -BSS


