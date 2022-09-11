

bKash to disburse wages for 1.65 lakh govt staff

Recently, an agreement has been signed between the Department of Disaster Management and bKash in this regard. Director General of the Department of Disaster Management Atiqul Haque and Chief Executive Officer of bKash Kamal Quadir signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides. Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), Chief External & Corporate Affairs Officer and Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash along with senior officials of both the organizations were also present at the event.

The "Employment Generation Programme for the Poorest (EGPP)" runs by the Department of Disaster Management under the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief is one of the key social safety net programs of the government. Through short-term employment for unemployed poor families under this program, it intends to help alleviate poverty and develop rural infrastructure for disaster risk reduction.

It is mentionable that Prime Minister's Educational Assistance Trust and stipend for students of secondary and higher secondary level, social safety allowance of the Ministry of Social Welfare, allowance of the Ministry of Animal Resources, allowance of the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs, and various other government allowances have been disbursed to the beneficiaries through bKash successfully.

















The wages of more than 1 lac 65 thousand workers will be disbursed through bKash in 21 districts under the "Employment Generation Programme for the Poorest (EGPP)" project of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief. In two phases during 2022-2023 fiscal year, these unemployed workers will get 80 days' wages easily in their bKash account through G2P (Government to Person) system. Beneficiaries can Cash Out the money from their nearest agent point without any cost, says a press release.Recently, an agreement has been signed between the Department of Disaster Management and bKash in this regard. Director General of the Department of Disaster Management Atiqul Haque and Chief Executive Officer of bKash Kamal Quadir signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides. Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), Chief External & Corporate Affairs Officer and Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash along with senior officials of both the organizations were also present at the event.The "Employment Generation Programme for the Poorest (EGPP)" runs by the Department of Disaster Management under the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief is one of the key social safety net programs of the government. Through short-term employment for unemployed poor families under this program, it intends to help alleviate poverty and develop rural infrastructure for disaster risk reduction.It is mentionable that Prime Minister's Educational Assistance Trust and stipend for students of secondary and higher secondary level, social safety allowance of the Ministry of Social Welfare, allowance of the Ministry of Animal Resources, allowance of the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs, and various other government allowances have been disbursed to the beneficiaries through bKash successfully.