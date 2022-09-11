Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 September, 2022, 12:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

bKash to disburse wages for 1.65 lakh govt staff

Published : Sunday, 11 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205
Business Desk

bKash to disburse wages for 1.65 lakh govt staff

bKash to disburse wages for 1.65 lakh govt staff

The wages of more than 1 lac 65 thousand workers will be disbursed through bKash in 21 districts under the "Employment Generation Programme for the Poorest (EGPP)" project of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief. In two phases during 2022-2023 fiscal year, these unemployed workers will get 80 days' wages easily in their bKash account through G2P (Government to Person) system. Beneficiaries can Cash Out the money from their nearest agent point without any cost, says a press release.
Recently, an agreement has been signed between the Department of Disaster Management and bKash in this regard. Director General of the Department of Disaster Management Atiqul Haque and Chief Executive Officer of bKash Kamal Quadir signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides. Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (retd), Chief External & Corporate Affairs Officer and Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash along with senior officials of both the organizations were also present at the event.
The "Employment Generation Programme for the Poorest (EGPP)" runs by the Department of Disaster Management under the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief is one of the key social safety net programs of the government. Through short-term employment for unemployed poor families under this program, it intends to help alleviate poverty and develop rural infrastructure for disaster risk reduction.
It is mentionable that Prime Minister's Educational Assistance Trust and stipend for students of secondary and higher secondary level, social safety allowance of the Ministry of Social Welfare, allowance of the Ministry of Animal Resources, allowance of the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs, and various other government allowances have been disbursed to the beneficiaries through bKash successfully.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL holds programme for its promoted officers  
EBL inks deal with Wander Woman
BASIC Bank opens Patukhali Sub-branch
Stocks and oil rally as dollar drops
Germany’s bakeries burnt by rising energy prices
Summit’s Aziz Khan now 42nd richest man in Singapore
Big banks to rake in record profits from commodities this year
Fed must keep raising rates into next year to fight inflation


Latest News
DU's Surja Sen hall food shop locked for serving rotten food
48 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Newborn among three killed in bus-ambulance collision
Child mauled to death by dog in Bhola
School student run over by bus in Tejgaon
Fire at Jatrabari restaurant, 2 floors fully gutted
Neymar scores, Donnarumma saves penalty in PSG win
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held on Sept 19
Zelensky: Ukraine has recaptured '2,000' km of territory
No experiment in New Zealand tri-nation series: Bashar
Most Read News
State of emergency declared in New York over polio
Charles III proclaimed as Britain's king at tradition-steeped ceremony
Charles vows to serve his nation
SAFF U-17: Bangladesh to play holders India in first semifinal on Monday
German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv for surprise visit
Corporate governance in banking sector
Charles formally confirmed as king in ceremony televised for first time
Russia surprised as Ukraine takes several towns
BFSA donates Tk 32.50 lakh for Ashrayan project
Bangladesh Progress Writers Association brought out a rally on the occasion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft