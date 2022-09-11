Walton brings Primo HM7

Walton has launched its new smartphone Primo HM7 with a powerful processor, RAM, ROM, battery, and triple rear cameras.

The price of the new device has been set at Tk10,499 without value-added tax (VAT) and it comes in crystal blue and azure blue, Habibur Rahman Tuhin, marketing in-charge of Walton Mobile, said.

Primo HM7 has a 6.528-inch HD plus IPS in cell punch-hole display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits peak brightness and 1600X720 pixel resolution.

The phone is equipped with a 1.8 GHz 12 nm Unisoc Tiger T610 SoC octa-core processor. It has 32GB storage with 3GB LPDDR4x RAM. The memory of the device can be expanded up to 128GB.

Primo HM7 has AI triple rear cameras with autofocus, PDAF technology, F/1.8 aperture and LED flash.

The 13MP main camera with a 5P lens has a 1/3-inch sensor. It has another 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. Also, the device sports an 8MP camera on the front. Both cameras can capture full HD videos and have many advanced features.

The smartphone runs on Android 11 operating system and has a 4900mAh li-polymer battery.












