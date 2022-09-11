

KFC BD celebrates Colonel's 132nd birthday

Years pass by, but the Colonel's secret 11 herbs and spices continues to be the 'go-to' for all Fried Chicken fanatics. September 9th marks the Colonel's birthday, and the Kentucky King turns 132 years old this year! To commemorate the special day, a day-long birthday celebration was hosted at the KFC Mirpur 11 store, says a press release.

Believing in giving back to his community, Colonel Sanders loved to treat underprivileged children to spread the joy that comes with the first bite of KFC. To carry forward his legacy, KFC Bangladesh invited underprivileged children from Mojar School to be part of the Colonel's grand birthday bash! They came in and cut the cake with Colonel along with the CEO of Transcom Foods Ltd, Amit Dev Thapa, and the KFC team.

The signature Hot & Crispy delighted the children, while the cake topped off scrumptious birthday meal! To further delight the children, KFC invited the renowned digital content creator Shuvasish Bhowmick, founder of the page "Baap Ka Beta". He along with his son Rituraj came over and spent time laughing and playing with the children, even going live from their official Facebook page, where they also engaged their online fanbase!

To further spread the joy of the Colonel's divine Fried Chicken, KFC organized a special arrangement for its customers on that day. Customers who also shared their birthday on September 9th were able to avail a FREE meal from their preferred KFC outlet upon bringing a valid ID.

Amit Dev Thapa, CEO of Transcom Foods Ltd stated that, "Colonel Sanders is an inspiring name in Food industry and highly associated with the Fried chicken recipe. He proved that if there's a will, there's a way! Everyday we try to emulate his legacy and carry forward the values he had in our business operations."







