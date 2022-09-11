Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 September, 2022, 12:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

KFC BD celebrates Colonel's 132nd birthday

Published : Sunday, 11 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198
Business Desk

KFC BD celebrates Colonel's 132nd birthday

KFC BD celebrates Colonel's 132nd birthday

When thinking about Fried Chicken, food lovers can't help but picture KFC and the one who created the Fried Chicken rules, the great Colonel Harland Sanders.  
Years pass by, but the Colonel's secret 11 herbs and spices continues to be the 'go-to' for all Fried Chicken fanatics. September 9th marks the Colonel's birthday, and the Kentucky King turns 132 years old this year! To commemorate the special day, a day-long birthday celebration was hosted at the KFC Mirpur 11 store, says a press release.
Believing in giving back to his community, Colonel Sanders loved to treat underprivileged children to spread the joy that comes with the first bite of KFC. To carry forward his legacy, KFC Bangladesh invited underprivileged children from Mojar School to be part of the Colonel's grand birthday bash! They came in and cut the cake with Colonel along with the CEO of Transcom Foods Ltd, Amit Dev Thapa, and the KFC team.
The signature Hot & Crispy delighted the children, while the cake topped off scrumptious birthday meal! To further delight the children, KFC invited the renowned digital content creator Shuvasish Bhowmick, founder of the page "Baap Ka Beta". He along with his son Rituraj came over and spent time laughing and playing with the children, even going live from their official Facebook page, where they also engaged their online fanbase!
To further spread the joy of the Colonel's divine Fried Chicken, KFC organized a special arrangement for its customers on that day. Customers who also shared their birthday on September 9th were able to avail a FREE meal from their preferred KFC outlet upon bringing a valid ID.
Amit Dev Thapa, CEO of Transcom Foods Ltd stated that, "Colonel Sanders is an inspiring name in Food industry and highly associated with the Fried chicken recipe. He proved that if there's a will, there's a way! Everyday we try to emulate his legacy and carry forward the values he had in our business operations."





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL holds programme for its promoted officers  
EBL inks deal with Wander Woman
BASIC Bank opens Patukhali Sub-branch
Stocks and oil rally as dollar drops
Germany’s bakeries burnt by rising energy prices
Summit’s Aziz Khan now 42nd richest man in Singapore
Big banks to rake in record profits from commodities this year
Fed must keep raising rates into next year to fight inflation


Latest News
DU's Surja Sen hall food shop locked for serving rotten food
48 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Newborn among three killed in bus-ambulance collision
Child mauled to death by dog in Bhola
School student run over by bus in Tejgaon
Fire at Jatrabari restaurant, 2 floors fully gutted
Neymar scores, Donnarumma saves penalty in PSG win
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held on Sept 19
Zelensky: Ukraine has recaptured '2,000' km of territory
No experiment in New Zealand tri-nation series: Bashar
Most Read News
State of emergency declared in New York over polio
Charles III proclaimed as Britain's king at tradition-steeped ceremony
Charles vows to serve his nation
SAFF U-17: Bangladesh to play holders India in first semifinal on Monday
German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv for surprise visit
Corporate governance in banking sector
Charles formally confirmed as king in ceremony televised for first time
Russia surprised as Ukraine takes several towns
BFSA donates Tk 32.50 lakh for Ashrayan project
Bangladesh Progress Writers Association brought out a rally on the occasion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft