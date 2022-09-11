Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 September, 2022, 12:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Sterling takes advantage of falling dollar

Published : Sunday, 11 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189

Sept 10: Sterling jumped against the dollar on Friday, as most majors fought back against the greenback's recent strength, capping a volatile week in which the pound hit a 35-year low, Britain saw a new prime minister, and Queen Elizabeth passed away.
The pound rose over 1 per cent to as much as $1.1646, its highest level this month, and was last at $1.622. Sterling's moves against the euro were much more muted. The euro was a whisker lower at 86.77 pence.
"Today it's a dollar story, and we are seeing the pound trade in line with that broader theme..." said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Europe.
The euro jumped around 1 per cent on the dollar to a three-week top, with the Japanese yen, the Australian dollar, the Swiss franc and the Canadian dollar all also posting large gains on the greenback.
The yen and euro have all recently hit multi-year lows versus the dollar this week, and sterling fell as low as $1.1407 on Wednesday, its lowest since 1985.
"We're finally seeing central banks pushing back against this stronger dollar narrative, and we're starting to see fiscal authorities responding to the causes of it, especially in Europe," said Harvey.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL holds programme for its promoted officers  
EBL inks deal with Wander Woman
BASIC Bank opens Patukhali Sub-branch
Stocks and oil rally as dollar drops
Germany’s bakeries burnt by rising energy prices
Summit’s Aziz Khan now 42nd richest man in Singapore
Big banks to rake in record profits from commodities this year
Fed must keep raising rates into next year to fight inflation


Latest News
DU's Surja Sen hall food shop locked for serving rotten food
48 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Newborn among three killed in bus-ambulance collision
Child mauled to death by dog in Bhola
School student run over by bus in Tejgaon
Fire at Jatrabari restaurant, 2 floors fully gutted
Neymar scores, Donnarumma saves penalty in PSG win
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held on Sept 19
Zelensky: Ukraine has recaptured '2,000' km of territory
No experiment in New Zealand tri-nation series: Bashar
Most Read News
State of emergency declared in New York over polio
Charles III proclaimed as Britain's king at tradition-steeped ceremony
Charles vows to serve his nation
SAFF U-17: Bangladesh to play holders India in first semifinal on Monday
German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv for surprise visit
Corporate governance in banking sector
Charles formally confirmed as king in ceremony televised for first time
Russia surprised as Ukraine takes several towns
BFSA donates Tk 32.50 lakh for Ashrayan project
Bangladesh Progress Writers Association brought out a rally on the occasion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft