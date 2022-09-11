Video
Soybean oil price may come down: Minister

Published : Sunday, 11 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 214

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi talking to reporters at his residence on the Central Road in Rangpur city on Saturday.

RANGPUR, Sept 10: Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has expressed optimism that the price of soybean oil may come down in the next one to two months.
 "Due to the high value of US dollar, the price of daily commodities is not decreasing in the country. Commodity prices are expected to fall after the dollar price settles in the coming months," he said.
The commerce minister, also a freedom fighter, said this while talking to local reporters at his residence on the Central Road in Rangpur city on Saturday.
He said the import price of Soybean oil in the global market has decreased. As a result, edible oil prices have fallen. Also the problem is that the value of US dollar has increased.
"Hopefully US dollar price will settle down soon. Soybean oil prices will settle again when the US dollar price settles. We also expect prices of other commodities and products to come down within the next one to two months," Tipu Munshi said.
Regarding the very recent visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India, Tipu Munshi said the visit has become a successful one.
"Discussion with India on investments and bilateral trade were fruitful. The Indian Prime Minister sought Bangladesh's support on their way forward," he said, adding that West Bengal has responded positively to Teesta River Water-sharing Treaty.
The Commerce Minister also said Prime Ministers of the two friendly countries have shown enthusiasm on various issues and positive discussions have taken place. Local leaders of Awami League and its associate organizations were present.    -BSS


