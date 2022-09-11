TIN number grows to 78.05 lakh in Q1 FY23

Individual taxpayer's identification number holders increased in (July-August of the current fiscal 2022-23 increased by 2.15 lakh.

According to National Board of Revenue (NBR), the number of TIN holders in the country stood at 78.05 lakh as of August, which was 75.90 lakh in June.

Of the new TIN holders, about 65 per cent or 1.40 lakh TIN holders obtained TIN digitally and the total number of electronic TIN holders reached over 2.5 lakh.

NBR officials said that the revenue board was taking necessary steps to bring all individuals having taxable incomes under the tax net and to prevent tax evasion.

About 25.18 lakh individuals obtained TIN in the past financial year 2021-2022, they said. The NBR is working to simplify tax returns form, they said.

Former NBR chairman Muhammad Abdul Majid said the number of TIN holders in the country was very low. 'Expanding the tax net is a gradual process and all stakeholders should work together to achieve it,' he said.

The government should reform policy and ensure a proper enforcement system of the existing policy to increase the number to three crores, he said. Only 25 per cent to 30 per cent of the TIN holders files tax returns regularly, he said.

Majid suggested offering special offers like tax exemption and hassle-free services for taxpayers to boost the tax return compliance rate. He also stressed enhancing the quality of NBR's digital services.

Of the 62.77 lakh TIN holders, only 22.99 lakh submitted their returns within the deadline in the financial year 2021-2022. The income tax wing managed to collect Tk 1,02,000 crore in the past financial year.

The government has set the total revenue target at Tk 3,70,000 crore for FY23, in which Tk 1,38,000 crore for the income tax wing.













