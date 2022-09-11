Made in Bangladesh Week to begin in city from Monday



Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan speaking at a press conference at his office on Saturday.

International buyers, brands, retailers, suppliers and such other stakeholders will attend the unique, colourful event along with local participants. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will formally open the weeklong program on its second day.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan told this to reporters at a press briefing at its Uttara head office on Saturday.

The association vice President Shahidullah Azim and other leaders and garment entrepreneurs were present in the press conference. Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE) is organizing the event which will be fully supported by the BGMEA.

Faruque Hassan said the week long program will be followed by another two-day programme dubbed as Dhaka Apparel Summit on November 15 and 16 at Bashundhara's International Convention City Hall. The 3rd edition of Dhaka Apparel Summit will similarly bring together host of local and foreign participants under one roof.

The BGMEA President said in the weeklong program there will be 9 business sessions with the aim of making a realistic plan with the joint efforts of all, including the government, private sector, donor organizations, brands and labor organizations. Topics for discussion in these sessions will include essays, virtual presentations, industry advancements and upcoming events. "We are hopeful that we will get all cooperation from all sides," he said.

The press conference highlighted the details of the "Made in Bangladesh Week" which will end on 18 September. The BGMEA president hopes the share of Bangladesh in the global apparel market would exceed 10 per cent by 2025 from the existing 6.3 per cent.

Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh wants to grab a 10 per cent share of global apparel markets by 2025 on the back of the diversification of both products and markets.

By 2022, Bangladesh also wants to capture an 8 per cent market share as other countries are losing their market share, he said.

Currently, the share of Bangladesh, the second-largest garment exporter, in the global apparel market is 6.8 per cent. The share is expected to cross 7 per cent this year.

Every year, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) prepares the data on global market shares of different merchandise, including garment items. The WTO is scheduled to announce the data on the global apparel market share of 2021 at the end of September.

Hassan said Asian markets such as India and Japan will be the major export destinations for Bangladesh as it looks to earn $100 billion from the sales of apparel items in the global markets by 2030.







