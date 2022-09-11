Bankers, forex dealers meet again today to fix US dollar price

The Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) and Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association (BFEDA) will meet again on Sunday to determine the uniform exchange rate for US dollar.

The ABB and the BAFEDA will then formally inform Bangladesh Bank (BB) of their decision on the execution of a single rate of dollar.

On Thursday, Bangladesh Bank had discussions with banks to determine what to do in the dollar market. Central bank's Deputy Governor Ahmed Jamal chaired this joint meeting with ABB and BAFEDA leaders. At the end of the meeting, Governor Abdur Rouf Talukdar joined. But they could not finalise the decision on a single exchange rate for dollar.

Both organisations sought time to monitor dollar market and understand the import-export situation before setting the unified rate of dollar. There has been volatility in the dollar market for several months. The central bank is struggling to keep the exchange rate of the dollar stable.

ABB Chairman and Managing Director of BRAC Bank Salim RF Hussain said the dollar market will stabilize in the next two months due to decrease in transaction and deficit in foreign trade.

















