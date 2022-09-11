FBCCI to award 30 female student scholarships annually



FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin and Vice-Chancellor of the Asian University for Women Dr. Rubana Huq flanked by other guests, display agreement books after signing a MoU on behalf of their respective organizations, at the University office premises on Saturday.

Awarded students will have the opportunity to study at the Asian University for Women, said a press release.

In this connection, the FBCCI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the university on Saturday. The MoU will remain effective for 5 years initially. FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin and Vice-Chancellor of the Asian University for Women Dr. Rubana Huq signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

While speaking at the signing ceremony, FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin said that out of its responsibility to the society, the organization came forward to enable underprivileged women with the access to higher study.

"This initiative will improve women empowerment and their participation in the country's development process," FBCCI President noted.

He said other countries maintain an intimate relationship between academia and industry. "Bangladesh also needs to enhance the collaboration. Therefore, FBCCI has established linkages with BUET and North South University."

Vice-Chancellor of Asian University for Women Dr. Rubana Huq mentioned that underprivileged women have to struggle with many hurdles in accessing to higher studies.

She said that her university aims at inclusiveness to ensure that no women are left behind. Currently some 1300 female students from 19 countries are studying in Asian University for Women.

Earlier the FBCCI senior vice president Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu recalled the great contributions of the former president late Annisul Huq to the development of trade and commerce and the construction of different chambers' infrastructure.

The university may give priority to Kurigram District while selecting students, the senior vice president urged. The founder and CEO of Asian University for Women Kamal Ahmed said that no country can move forward leaving half of the population behind. He also called for ensuring quality education and universal right to higher education.

FBCCI vice president Md. Amin Helaly, Salahuddin Alamgir, Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, MA Razzak Khan Raj, directors and secretary general Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque were present, among others, at the signing ceremony.













The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) will award scholarships to some 30 female students per year for higher education.Awarded students will have the opportunity to study at the Asian University for Women, said a press release.In this connection, the FBCCI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the university on Saturday. The MoU will remain effective for 5 years initially. FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin and Vice-Chancellor of the Asian University for Women Dr. Rubana Huq signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.While speaking at the signing ceremony, FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin said that out of its responsibility to the society, the organization came forward to enable underprivileged women with the access to higher study."This initiative will improve women empowerment and their participation in the country's development process," FBCCI President noted.He said other countries maintain an intimate relationship between academia and industry. "Bangladesh also needs to enhance the collaboration. Therefore, FBCCI has established linkages with BUET and North South University."Vice-Chancellor of Asian University for Women Dr. Rubana Huq mentioned that underprivileged women have to struggle with many hurdles in accessing to higher studies.She said that her university aims at inclusiveness to ensure that no women are left behind. Currently some 1300 female students from 19 countries are studying in Asian University for Women.Earlier the FBCCI senior vice president Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu recalled the great contributions of the former president late Annisul Huq to the development of trade and commerce and the construction of different chambers' infrastructure.The university may give priority to Kurigram District while selecting students, the senior vice president urged. The founder and CEO of Asian University for Women Kamal Ahmed said that no country can move forward leaving half of the population behind. He also called for ensuring quality education and universal right to higher education.FBCCI vice president Md. Amin Helaly, Salahuddin Alamgir, Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, MA Razzak Khan Raj, directors and secretary general Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque were present, among others, at the signing ceremony.