Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 September, 2022, 12:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

At least 20 killed in Nigeria bus collision

Published : Sunday, 11 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

LAGOS, Sept 10: At least 20 passengers were burnt to death when a bus collided with another vehicle and caught fire in southwest Nigeria, police and an official said Saturday.
The accident at Lanlate in Ibarapa area of Oyo state on Friday, is the latest road crash in the vast west African nation of some 210 million people.
"It was a fatal accident. We counted over 20 human bodies burnt completely," Gbenga Obalowo, the chairman of Ibarapa district, told AFP.
"They had a head-on collision and the two vehicles... which were both conveying passengers caught fire and got burnt beyond repair," he said. He said two people "with severe burns" survived the crash and they had been taken to the hospital.
A senior police officer in the state confirmed the crash, saying that "20 people lost their lives in the accident," without giving details.
Obalowo blamed the accident on speeding and reckless driving.
Accidents are common on Nigeria's poorly-maintained roads due largely to speeding and disregard for traffic rules.
In July, 30 people were burnt to death when three vehicles collided on a highway in northwest Nigeria's Kaduna state.    -AFP











« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NEWS
At least 20 killed in Nigeria bus collision
Five dead after NZ boat reportedly collides with whale
Afghan girls protest school closure in eastern city
20 Killed in Maharashtra during Ganesh idols' immersion ceremonies
Series of quakes in Indonesia's Papua
UN rights council credibility at stake over China, Russia response
Calls in Kenya for UK to return resistance leader's head


Latest News
DU's Surja Sen hall food shop locked for serving rotten food
48 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Newborn among three killed in bus-ambulance collision
Child mauled to death by dog in Bhola
School student run over by bus in Tejgaon
Fire at Jatrabari restaurant, 2 floors fully gutted
Neymar scores, Donnarumma saves penalty in PSG win
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held on Sept 19
Zelensky: Ukraine has recaptured '2,000' km of territory
No experiment in New Zealand tri-nation series: Bashar
Most Read News
State of emergency declared in New York over polio
Charles III proclaimed as Britain's king at tradition-steeped ceremony
Charles vows to serve his nation
SAFF U-17: Bangladesh to play holders India in first semifinal on Monday
German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv for surprise visit
Corporate governance in banking sector
Charles formally confirmed as king in ceremony televised for first time
Russia surprised as Ukraine takes several towns
BFSA donates Tk 32.50 lakh for Ashrayan project
Bangladesh Progress Writers Association brought out a rally on the occasion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft