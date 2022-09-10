Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 September, 2022, 3:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

UN chief calls for 'massive' help as Pak puts flood losses at $30b

Published : Saturday, 10 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

ISLAMABAD, Sept 9: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for "massive" international support for flood-ravaged Pakistan while visiting the country on Friday, while Islamabad put the cost of flood-related damage at $30 billion.
Record monsoon rains and glacier melt in northern mountains have triggered floods that have swept away houses, roads, railway tracks, bridges, livestock and crops, and killed more about 1,400 people.
Huge areas of the country are inundated and hundreds of thousands have been forced from their homes. The government says the lives of nearly 33 million people have been disrupted. Both the government and Guterres have blamed the flooding on climate change.
"I call on the international community that Pakistan needs massive financial support, as according to initial estimates the losses are around $30 billion", Guterres told a joint news conference in the capital Islamabad, after meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz      Sharif on his two-day visit.
Sharif said "Pakistan needs an infinite amount of funding" for its relief effort, adding the country "will remain in trouble as long as it doesn't receive sufficient international assistance".
Pakistan expects to cut its GDP growth projection for the financial year 2022-2023 to 3% from 5% due to the losses, planning minister Ahsan Iqbal told an earlier news conference.
The United Nations has launched an appeal for $160 million in aid to help Pakistan cope with the disaster.
As well as meeting Sharif and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Guterres will tour affected areas during his visit.
Bhutto-Zardari told a news conference after the meeting that Pakistan was waiting for the rescue and relief phase of the crisis to end before calling a donor conference to work on reconstruction.
"When we have a 100km lake that has developed in the middle of Pakistan, tell me how big of a drain can I build to manage this?" he said.
"There is no man-made structure that can evacuate this water."
In July and August, Pakistan recorded 391 mm (15.4 inches) of rainfall - nearly 190% more than the 30-year average. The southern province of Sindh has been overwhelmed, with 466% more rain than average.
Guterres said the world needed to understand the impact of climate change on low-income countries.
"It is essential for the international community to realise this, especially the countries who have contributed more to climate change," he said.
The World Health Organization has said more than 6.4 million people need humanitarian support in flooded areas.  The cost of clearing up and rebuilding after the floods has added to concerns about whether the country can afford to keep paying its debts.    -Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN chief calls for 'massive' help as Pak puts flood losses at $30b
Man killed in Jatrabari road crash
Brett Lee greets Bangladesh women
Pabna AL leader shot dead
Teesta engulfs vast tract of cropland
Akbar Ali Khan laid to rest
Gender equality is prerequisite for democracy, dev: Speaker
Queen's death: BD observes 3-day nat'l mourning


Latest News
Motivated Bangladesh face humble Pakistan Saturday
Police sue 50 BNP activists over Thursday's clash in Rangpur
3 pirates held with firearms in Ctg
AL to hold nomination board joint meeting on Saturday
Lightning strike kills farmer in Jhenidah
Prince Harry and Meghan tread delicate path after Queen's death
King Charles to address a nation in mourning
Sajeda Chowdhury admitted to hospital being sick
Asia Cup: Sri Lanka push Pakistan to bat in S4 last match
Job seekers stage sit-in for raising age-limit, 15 hurt as police charge batons
Most Read News
Thousands of mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace
Queen’s funeral: What to expect over the next 10 days
King Charles III takes the throne
Supporters' Forum is sabotaged!
World briefly unites to mourn 'Elizabeth the Steadfast'
Hasina’s India visit takes Bangladesh-India relations to new heights
5 sent to gallows for teenager rape in Khulna
Vendors and hawkers occupying half of the main street by making makeshift
International Islamic University Chittagong organised a press conference
The modern day mechanised life has rendered score of people to take physiotherapy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft