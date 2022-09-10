Man killed in Jatrabari road crash

A 35-year-old man was killed as an unidentified vehicle ran over him in the city's Jatrabari area early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Nirob, of Bhola.

The speeding vehicle hit Nirob at Kajla Bhanga of Jatrabari in the small hours of Friday.

Later, pedestrians rushed him to Dhaka Medical

College and Hospital (DMCH) where doctors declared him dead around 6am, said DMCH police outpost in-charge Inspector Md Bacchu Mia.

The body has been kept in the hospital morgue, Bacchu said. -UNB










