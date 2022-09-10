Brett Lee greets Bangladesh women

SAFF Women's Championship 2022Brett Lee, a former international cricketer from Australia and one of the fastest bowlers in the world, had wished Bangladesh women's national football team all the best on Friday before its match against Pakistan.

The booters in red and green outfits are scheduled

to take on the Pakistanis today (Saturday) at 1:15pm (BST) at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium at Tripureshwar in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Lee who played all three formats of the game during his international career and the Bangladesh women were staying in the same hotel in the Himalayan country. Bangladesh team which beat the Maldives by 3-0 match two days back were passing their time in the lobby where they met the cricket legend. The Australian star talked happily with the Bangladesh booters and extended his best wishes for them during the SAFF event and the days ahead. He also talked to Bangladesh captain Sabina Khatun individually. Later, the booters took snaps with him.

Before the Pakistan match, it may be a source of motivation for the booters.

Currently, Bangladesh along with India on at the top of the point table in the group. Both the opponents have matches today and both matches are vital to decide the fate of the group.

When Bangladesh is facing Pakistan at 1:15pm (BST), India will take on the Maldives at 5:45pm (BST) at the same venue.

The calculation for the semis is easy. If you can be among the top two teams in the group, you will get a ticket to the semi-finals. In the four-team group, Bangladesh, and India both won their first match. Now, a win against Pakistan is all the red and greens are waiting for.












