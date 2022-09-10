Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 September, 2022, 3:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

SAFF Women\'s Championship 2022

Brett Lee greets Bangladesh women

Published : Saturday, 10 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Mahtab Uddin

SAFF Women's Championship 2022Brett Lee, a former international cricketer from Australia and one of the fastest bowlers in the world, had wished Bangladesh women's national football team all the best on Friday before its match against Pakistan.
The booters in red and green outfits are scheduled
to take on the Pakistanis today (Saturday) at 1:15pm (BST) at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium at Tripureshwar in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Lee who played all three formats of the game during his international career and the Bangladesh women were staying in the same hotel in the Himalayan country. Bangladesh team which beat the Maldives by 3-0 match two days back were passing their time in the lobby where they met the cricket legend. The Australian star talked happily with the Bangladesh booters and extended his best wishes for them during the SAFF event and the days ahead. He also talked to Bangladesh captain Sabina Khatun individually. Later, the booters took snaps with him.
Before the Pakistan match, it may be a source of motivation for the booters.
Currently, Bangladesh along with India on at the top of the point table in the group. Both the opponents have matches today and both matches are vital to decide the fate of the group.  
When Bangladesh is facing Pakistan at 1:15pm (BST), India will take on the Maldives at 5:45pm (BST) at the same venue.
The calculation for the semis is easy. If you can be among the top two teams in the group, you will get a ticket to the semi-finals. In the four-team group, Bangladesh, and India both won their first match. Now, a win against Pakistan is all the red and greens are waiting for.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN chief calls for 'massive' help as Pak puts flood losses at $30b
Man killed in Jatrabari road crash
Brett Lee greets Bangladesh women
Pabna AL leader shot dead
Teesta engulfs vast tract of cropland
Akbar Ali Khan laid to rest
Gender equality is prerequisite for democracy, dev: Speaker
Queen's death: BD observes 3-day nat'l mourning


Latest News
Motivated Bangladesh face humble Pakistan Saturday
Police sue 50 BNP activists over Thursday's clash in Rangpur
3 pirates held with firearms in Ctg
AL to hold nomination board joint meeting on Saturday
Lightning strike kills farmer in Jhenidah
Prince Harry and Meghan tread delicate path after Queen's death
King Charles to address a nation in mourning
Sajeda Chowdhury admitted to hospital being sick
Asia Cup: Sri Lanka push Pakistan to bat in S4 last match
Job seekers stage sit-in for raising age-limit, 15 hurt as police charge batons
Most Read News
Thousands of mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace
Queen’s funeral: What to expect over the next 10 days
King Charles III takes the throne
Supporters' Forum is sabotaged!
World briefly unites to mourn 'Elizabeth the Steadfast'
Hasina’s India visit takes Bangladesh-India relations to new heights
5 sent to gallows for teenager rape in Khulna
Vendors and hawkers occupying half of the main street by making makeshift
International Islamic University Chittagong organised a press conference
The modern day mechanised life has rendered score of people to take physiotherapy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft