Saturday, 10 September, 2022
Pabna AL leader shot dead

Published : Saturday, 10 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

PABNA, Sept 9: Assailants have shot dead a local leader of the ruling Awami League at Hemayetpur in Pabna.
Saidar Rahman Malikha, 50, a member of Pabna Municipal Awami League's working committee, was at a shop in Bangabaria Bazar when attackers arrived on Friday.
Witnesses said a group of helmeted motorcyclists surrounded him, opened fire and left around 1:30 pm.
His grandson Saddam Molla said he was at the scene, just 10 minutes before the attackers came. "I came back home to join Friday prayers and the news of his death arrived soon after," Saddam said.
Saidar's wife, Dilruba
Jahan, suspects an influential man, who threatened to kill Saidar over a land ownership dispute, was behind the murder. "How shall I live on with three minor children? I want the killers of my husband to be punished."
Jahangir Alam, chairman of Hemayetpur union council, said he heard the attack was the result of a longstanding dispute over land among Saidar's relatives. The dispute turned violent several times and it reached its peak after a company expressed interest in buying the land for a solar power plant, he said.
Masud Alam, an additional superintendent of police, said initial information suggests the murder was linked to past animosity.
Superintendent of Police Akbar Ali Munshi said police were analysing security camera footage to identify and arrest the killers.
    -bdnews24.com


