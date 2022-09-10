Teesta engulfs vast tract of cropland

Arable land including T-Aman paddy field is being swallowed by the river of Teesta, one of the mighty rivers in the district in recent times, according to our Gaibandha correspondent.

Local sources said, with the fall of water level of the river the erosion by the river has taken serious turn at many places of Sundarganj Upazila in the district in last few weeks.

Around 1500 homesteads and over 2000 hectares of arable land of Tarapur, Belka, Horipur, Kapasia, Sreepur unions of the Sundarganj upazila had already been devoured by the river creating untold sufferings to the victims of river erosion.

Though, many of the erosion victims had taken shelter on the nearby roads and embankments and made makeshift houses there, they were leading subhuman life for want of food and employment.

The people who are residing on the bank of the river, are in tension and anxiety thinking that when their homesteads are washed away by the river.

Azgar Ali who is living on the bank of the river of char khodda under Tarapur union taking 5 family members said they cannot sleep at night in fear of river erosion.

He faced erosion three times by the river earlier, after erosion, where he will take shelter, he does not know.

Like Azgor Ali, many river erosion threatened people of the unions have been passing their days and nights for couple of weeks in tension with river erosion.

The people of Teesta riverbank said the authority concerned did not dredge the river since the Liberation War; as a result, the river had lost its navigability and intensified erosion activity on both sides of the river.

In response of their request, Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) tries to check river erosion through dumping geo- textile sand bags at the vulnerable points on temporary basis, but due to the initiatives, the erosion was not checked permanently.

Therefore, the people want permanent solution of the river erosion.

However, the officials of BWDB were urged to take permanent measures to protect the homesteads and arable lands from the erosion of the river taking the matter into their cognizance.

Besides, the Meteorological Department has predicted that there may be light to moderate rain can occur in all the eight divisions.

Meteorologist Omar Farooq said that in the next 24 hours from 9:00am on Friday, many places of Barisal,Chattogram and Khulna divisions and some places of Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rangpur, Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions may experience light to moderate rain and thunder with temporary gusty wind and lighting.

According to the Meteorological Department, the day temperature may increase slightly in the northern parts of the country and it may remain almost unchanged in other parts of the country.

The meteorological Department has said that the trend of rainfall may increase in the next three days.







