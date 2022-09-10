Video
Gender equality is prerequisite for democracy, dev: Speaker

Published : Saturday, 10 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Friday said gender equality is a prerequisite for vibrant democracy and sustainable and balanced development.
"Gender equality is important for both men and women as it is a prerequisite for vibrant democracy and sustainable and balanced development," she said.
The speaker was addressing the 14th Summit of Speakers of Parliament (14SWSP) under the theme 'Parliamentary Leadership:
Anticipating Risks to Better Deliver Sustainability and Prosperity' in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, a press release said.
On the second day of the summit, she delivered her speech in the session titled 'Without Gender Sensitive Parliament, Gender Responsive Laws Cannot Be Adopted', the release added.
With Chairwoman of the Senate of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbaeva in the chair, the session was addressed, among others by, President of the Senate of Zimbabwe Mabel M Chinomona and Speaker of the Council of the Republic of Belarus Natalya Kochanova.
Sagufta Yasmin,MP, Parveen Haque Sikder, MP, Adiba Anjum Mita, MP, Bangladesh Ambassador to Uzbekistan Md Zahangir Alam, Parliament Secretariat Secretary KM Abdus Salam, Joint Secretary Sumia Khanam and Sergeant at Arms Commodore Mia Mohammad Naeem Rahman also participated in the summit.    -BSS


