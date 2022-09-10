BNP struggles to reorganise Chhatra Dal, Sramik Dal

Focusing on the upcoming 12th general elections BNP trying to reorganise its main and affiliate organizations by carrying out political programmes against Awami League government. But the party is struggling to reorganize its two main affiliate organizations Chhatra Dal and Sramik Dal.

The party already reorganizes BNP, Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebok Dal and Juba Dal in sixty political zillas. But due to lack of new workers, the party is struggling to form committees of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and Sramik Dal.

For this, in the celebration of 44th anniversary of the BNP, Chhatra Dal and Sramik Dal cannot observe programmes in a wide range across the country. Both of the organizations are observing most of their programmes jointly with Juba Dal and Swechchhasebok Dal.

BNP leaders said, we provide area-based Chharta Dal committees but struggling to provide committee in public universities, halls. Chharta League intimidates new comer students and forces them to join Chhatra League.

BNP leaders also said, all the public universities hall seats are under control of the Chhatra League leaders and activists. New students are deprived form their allotted seats if they are not joining the Chhatra League. If any student denies joining their party the student faces various form of torture. That's why students don't want to join BNP committees openly.

Regarding Sramik Dal BNP leaders also said, "The workers have to work under their organizations. Labour leaders of Awami League have illegally taken over the leadership of these organizations. They are forcing and frightening the new comers to join the Sramik League.

Some BNP leaders also said, we are not in power for a long time. That is why we failed to provide benefits to the new workers. Besides of the fear of Awami League leaders, new workers from various labour organizations are not willing to join Sramik Dal.

However party leaders said BNP, Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebok Dal and Juba Dal are being reconstituted very strongly.

BNP joint Organizing Secretary Selimuzzaman Selim told the Daily Observer, "Due to police obstruction, we are having trouble reorganizing our affiliate organizations. Police do not allow us to hold conferences in any hall or in open space. Even though, police gives permission to us to hold Trinomul Karmi Shava."

BNP Co-organizing Secretary, Dhaka Division, Benazir Ahmed Titu told the reporter, "We are currently forming convening committees at upazilas, union levels and full committees at ward levels. Deprived and dedicated leaders are given priority in the committees. But we want to keep relatively young people at the ward level."

