Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 September, 2022, 3:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BNP struggles to reorganise Chhatra Dal, Sramik Dal

Published : Saturday, 10 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Walid Khan

Focusing on the upcoming 12th general elections BNP trying to reorganise its main and affiliate organizations by carrying out political programmes against Awami League government. But the party is struggling to reorganize its two main affiliate organizations Chhatra Dal and Sramik Dal.
The party already reorganizes BNP, Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebok Dal and Juba Dal in sixty political zillas. But due to lack of new workers, the party is struggling to form committees of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and Sramik Dal.
For this, in the celebration of 44th anniversary of the BNP, Chhatra Dal and Sramik Dal cannot observe programmes in a wide range across the country. Both of the organizations are observing most of their programmes jointly with Juba Dal and Swechchhasebok Dal.   
BNP leaders said, we provide area-based Chharta Dal committees but struggling to provide committee in public universities, halls. Chharta League intimidates new comer students and forces them to join Chhatra League.
BNP leaders also said, all the public universities hall seats are under control of the Chhatra League leaders and activists. New students are deprived form their allotted seats if they are not joining the Chhatra League. If any student denies joining their party the student faces various form of torture.  That's why students don't want to join BNP committees openly.
Regarding Sramik Dal BNP leaders also said, "The workers     have to work under their organizations. Labour leaders of Awami League have illegally taken over the leadership of these organizations. They are forcing and frightening the new comers to join the Sramik League.
Some BNP leaders also said, we are not in power for a long time. That is why we failed to provide benefits to the new workers. Besides of the fear of Awami League leaders, new workers from various labour organizations are not willing to join Sramik Dal.
However party leaders said BNP, Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebok Dal and Juba Dal are being reconstituted very strongly.
BNP joint Organizing Secretary Selimuzzaman Selim told the Daily Observer, "Due to police obstruction, we are having trouble reorganizing our affiliate organizations. Police do not allow us to hold conferences in any hall or in open space. Even though, police gives permission to us to hold Trinomul Karmi Shava."
BNP Co-organizing Secretary, Dhaka Division, Benazir Ahmed Titu told the reporter, "We are currently forming convening committees at upazilas, union levels and full committees at ward levels. Deprived and dedicated leaders are given priority in the committees. But we want to keep relatively young people at the ward level."
Benizir Ahmed also said that no dead line has been set by BNP to reconstitute the countrywide committees, it's an ongoing process.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN chief calls for 'massive' help as Pak puts flood losses at $30b
Man killed in Jatrabari road crash
Brett Lee greets Bangladesh women
Pabna AL leader shot dead
Teesta engulfs vast tract of cropland
Akbar Ali Khan laid to rest
Gender equality is prerequisite for democracy, dev: Speaker
Queen's death: BD observes 3-day nat'l mourning


Latest News
Motivated Bangladesh face humble Pakistan Saturday
Police sue 50 BNP activists over Thursday's clash in Rangpur
3 pirates held with firearms in Ctg
AL to hold nomination board joint meeting on Saturday
Lightning strike kills farmer in Jhenidah
Prince Harry and Meghan tread delicate path after Queen's death
King Charles to address a nation in mourning
Sajeda Chowdhury admitted to hospital being sick
Asia Cup: Sri Lanka push Pakistan to bat in S4 last match
Job seekers stage sit-in for raising age-limit, 15 hurt as police charge batons
Most Read News
Thousands of mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace
Queen’s funeral: What to expect over the next 10 days
King Charles III takes the throne
Supporters' Forum is sabotaged!
World briefly unites to mourn 'Elizabeth the Steadfast'
Hasina’s India visit takes Bangladesh-India relations to new heights
5 sent to gallows for teenager rape in Khulna
Vendors and hawkers occupying half of the main street by making makeshift
International Islamic University Chittagong organised a press conference
The modern day mechanised life has rendered score of people to take physiotherapy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft