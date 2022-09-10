Thrust on having Loss and Damage on COP27 agenda

Today heads of delegations of governments and negotiating groups is going to meet for informal consultations on loss and damage in Cairo, Egypt, (September 10, Saturday), as the part of upcoming COP27 meeting which takes place in Sharm-El-Sheikh, Egypt in November.

On the eve of the summit, the climate experts, activists and civil society representatives think that this year's COP27 meeting, is the best chance to ensure that the issue of Loss and Damage finance makes its way into the formal agenda for the UN Climate summit.

Loss and damage refers to those climate change impacts which are all felt when people cannot adapt to climate change any further or the limits of adaptation have been reached.

Saleemul Huq, eminent Climate Scientist said that the loss and damage issue should be resolved on the first day of COP27.

"If developing countries push back and refuse to have Loss and Damage on the agenda of the upcoming COP27 conference, then at the very beginning, the objective of COP27 will be failed," he said.

We have witnessed in the last COP 27 meeting when developing countries had asked for a separate finance facility, then how the developed countries took an opposite stance and instead arranged a dialogue on loss and damage, a three- year long discussion.

"The loss and damage issue has been accepted by the UNFCCC secretariat and the COP26 Presidency approved it as a provisional agenda for COP27 that approves only discussion for three years, which is not acceptable. We want a concrete result from this upcoming COP27 Conference," he added.

The issue of Loss and Damage has consistently been blocked or reduced to mere dialogue or side events, with rich polluter countries like the EU, the

USA, Norway and others consistently refusing to discuss details on finance.

However, referring to the ongoing disaster in Pakistan that killed over a thousand people and millions homeless, he said that such an incident is an extreme impact of climate change that causes huge loss and damage.

Developed countries, with a historic and moral responsibility to act, are failing to phase out fossil fuels fast enough resulting in escalating and more intensive climate disasters.

In COP 26 last November, small island states and the largest block of developing countries, the G77, together representing over 5 billion of the world's people, held their demand for a Finance Facility for addressing Loss and Damage till the last day of the meeting, This was blocked by rich countries particularly the USA and the European Union.

``We cannot arrive in Egypt for COP 27 without the issue of financing for Loss and Damage being on the official COP agenda, which is necessary for the formal decision-making. The credibility and legitimacy of global leaders will be in question if yet again a COP fails to address this issue and does not provide the support needed for losses and damages caused by climate change in a concrete and meaningful way. Especially in this year of devastating impacts across the world, "Said Tasneem Essop, Executive Director, Climate Action Network International (an environmental non- government organization).

"The people who suffer the most from these impacts are not responsible for the climate crisis; they are suffering from a crisis caused by the greed of rich polluting countries and corporations. We must be honest and question the validity of an international climate conference every year that refuses to address this climate injustice," added Tasneem Essop, also an expert on climate, energy, poverty and social justice issues.

By 2050 the economic cost of loss and damage in developing countries is conservatively estimated to be between USD 1 to 1.8 trillion, and this does not include non- economic losses such as loss of life, culture, territory amongst others, said Paval Partha, a Biodiversity expert.

While climate-impacts are being experienced all over the world, it is clear that a Finance Facility dedicated to address Loss and Damage is essential for poor countries who have one the least to cause the climate crisis yet face intensifying and frequent climate catastrophes, he added.

Elaborating about loss and damage, he said that loss and damage from climate change may be economic or non-economic.

Economic losses include financial losses suffered by business, such as severe heat waves and lack of rains that prevents farmers from preparing their seedbed to cultivate paddy, affecting the livelihoods of many farmers in Bangladesh.

It could also mean a loss of property and infrastructure, such as homes washed away in the floods that are becoming more frequent and severe in South Asia due to climate change.

He also noted that non-economic loss and damage could include cultural traditions, indigenous knowledge, biodiversity and ecosystem services that are lost due to the impacts of climate change.

" The COP27 conference will be counted as a failure, if developed nations continue to ignore the demand from developing countries to establish a Loss and Damage Finance Facility to help people recover from worsening floods, wildfires, and rising seas," said Harjeet Singh, Head of Global Political Strategy, Climate Action Network International,"

"Many small island developing states continuously remain in a recovery phase, as new disasters strike while they are still recovering from previous ones. Recent scientific assessments suggest that Pacific Island countries would face rising temperature, further rise in sea level, and more intense tropical storms- impacts which notably would also weaken fiscal positions in most Pacific Island countries. The scale of financial assistance is grossly inadequate for Pacific Island countries to build climate-resilient infrastructure.

When asked, Sanjoy Kumar Bhowmik, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change about the government's expectation in loss and damage, he said that in next COP27 the issue of loss and damage must be addressed with positive results.

"We want fair justice as one of most climate victims, including global sharing of responsibility for climate migrants displaced by sea-level rise, salinity increase, river erosion, floods and droughts," he said.

However, In the last round of consultation in July, the summary of the co-chairs noted that: "Overall, Parties viewed that loss and damage would be one of the defining characteristics of success of COP 27.Many Parties made it clear that a successful outcome would mean a concrete outcome on the Glasgow Dialogue, which would mean the establishment of funding arrangements or a funding facility under the Conference of the Parties (COP) and the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA, is the short form for the group of the countries who have signed and ratified the Paris Agreement) to address loss and damage with transparent, predictable resources, which would be separate from adaptation finance, and an agreement for it to become a standing COP and CMA agenda item."

In June at the Bonn Climate Conference the Glasgow Dialogue, an informal open ' talkshop', was set up to deal with issues related to Loss and Damage. The dialogue offered no mandate to take forward political decisions.

A global World Bank report reveals that salinity, rising sea levels and other adverse climate impacts could cause as many as 13.3 million people to leave their homes in the coastal areas of Bangladesh by 2050.

According to the World Bank, 750 million people in South Asia have been affected by at least one natural disaster in the past two decades.

As the climate warms, these disasters are set to become more frequent and intense, creating potentially immense loss and damage for South Asia.

Multiple reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change( IPCC) have identified South Asia as particularly vulnerable to weather extremes.

A key 2022 IPCC report on climate impacts emphasized how economic damage resulting from floods, cyclones and heat waves, as well as slow-moving crises like declining agricultural productivity, would severely affect the region.

Climate change- induced loss and damage is projected to cost South Asia USD 518 billion by 2050, according to a 2019 study. By 2070, this number could jump to USD 997.














