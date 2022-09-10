Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 September, 2022, 3:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Hamid, Hasina pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Published : Saturday, 10 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have offered their condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for the last 70 years.
In a message to King Charles III, Hamid noted that the queen will always be remembered and revered for her seven decades of service, duty and dedication to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.
Hasina eulogised Queen Elizabeth as "an epitome of grace, dignity, wisdom, and service".
"I, on behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, and on my
behalf, convey to you the most profound shock and grief, and through you, our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the people of the United Kingdom at the sudden passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," she said in a letter to her British counterpart Liz Truss.
"Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved Royal Family members and the mourning people of the United Kingdom as we pray for the eternal peace and salvation of Her Majesty's departed soul."
Queen Elizabeth died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday, aged 96.
Hasina highlighted the significance of the queen's loss to the 2.5 billion people of the Commonwealth, for whom she was a 'pillar of strength'.
"As the most legendary and longest-reigning monarch in the world's contemporary history, Her Majesty set the highest standards of duty, service, and sacrifice and left an unmatchable legacy of dedication to her countless people around the world," Hasina wrote.
The prime minister reiterated that the queen would remain "a tremendous source of inspiration, courage, and strength for our nationals, who will be recalled with great reverence for her two historic royal visits to the home of the Bengali people".
"The memoirs between Her Majesty and our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the UK and the two Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings in Ottawa and Kingston will remain everlasting. I greatly admire our last personal interactions at the 2018 CHOGM in London."
"Her Majesty's most passionate message of felicitation extended to the people of Bangladesh on the Golden Jubilee of our independence - 'We share ties of friendship and affection, which remain the foundation of our partnership and are as important today as 50 years ago' - shall be carried forward heart to heart over and over again while nourishing the relations between the two Commonwealth nations.
For Bangladesh, Queen Elizabeth's death marks the loss of "a most trusted friend" and "a true guardian", according to Hasina.
Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
In a message of condolence, the Speaker conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved members of the British Royal family and prayed for salvation of the departed soul of the queen.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed "deep shock" at the demise of the legendary British Queen Elizabeth II.
"We're deeply saddened at her death. We think she was a legendary queen and a Royal Administrator of Britain," he said.
"With the Queen's demise, a long-standing tradition and her reign of 70 years is over," he said.    -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN chief calls for 'massive' help as Pak puts flood losses at $30b
Man killed in Jatrabari road crash
Brett Lee greets Bangladesh women
Pabna AL leader shot dead
Teesta engulfs vast tract of cropland
Akbar Ali Khan laid to rest
Gender equality is prerequisite for democracy, dev: Speaker
Queen's death: BD observes 3-day nat'l mourning


Latest News
Motivated Bangladesh face humble Pakistan Saturday
Police sue 50 BNP activists over Thursday's clash in Rangpur
3 pirates held with firearms in Ctg
AL to hold nomination board joint meeting on Saturday
Lightning strike kills farmer in Jhenidah
Prince Harry and Meghan tread delicate path after Queen's death
King Charles to address a nation in mourning
Sajeda Chowdhury admitted to hospital being sick
Asia Cup: Sri Lanka push Pakistan to bat in S4 last match
Job seekers stage sit-in for raising age-limit, 15 hurt as police charge batons
Most Read News
Thousands of mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace
Queen’s funeral: What to expect over the next 10 days
King Charles III takes the throne
Supporters' Forum is sabotaged!
World briefly unites to mourn 'Elizabeth the Steadfast'
Hasina’s India visit takes Bangladesh-India relations to new heights
5 sent to gallows for teenager rape in Khulna
Vendors and hawkers occupying half of the main street by making makeshift
International Islamic University Chittagong organised a press conference
The modern day mechanised life has rendered score of people to take physiotherapy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft