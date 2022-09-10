Hamid, Hasina pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have offered their condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for the last 70 years.

In a message to King Charles III, Hamid noted that the queen will always be remembered and revered for her seven decades of service, duty and dedication to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

Hasina eulogised Queen Elizabeth as "an epitome of grace, dignity, wisdom, and service".

"I, on behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, and on my

behalf, convey to you the most profound shock and grief, and through you, our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the people of the United Kingdom at the sudden passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," she said in a letter to her British counterpart Liz Truss.

"Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved Royal Family members and the mourning people of the United Kingdom as we pray for the eternal peace and salvation of Her Majesty's departed soul."

Queen Elizabeth died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday, aged 96.

Hasina highlighted the significance of the queen's loss to the 2.5 billion people of the Commonwealth, for whom she was a 'pillar of strength'.

"As the most legendary and longest-reigning monarch in the world's contemporary history, Her Majesty set the highest standards of duty, service, and sacrifice and left an unmatchable legacy of dedication to her countless people around the world," Hasina wrote.

The prime minister reiterated that the queen would remain "a tremendous source of inspiration, courage, and strength for our nationals, who will be recalled with great reverence for her two historic royal visits to the home of the Bengali people".

"The memoirs between Her Majesty and our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the UK and the two Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings in Ottawa and Kingston will remain everlasting. I greatly admire our last personal interactions at the 2018 CHOGM in London."

"Her Majesty's most passionate message of felicitation extended to the people of Bangladesh on the Golden Jubilee of our independence - 'We share ties of friendship and affection, which remain the foundation of our partnership and are as important today as 50 years ago' - shall be carried forward heart to heart over and over again while nourishing the relations between the two Commonwealth nations.

For Bangladesh, Queen Elizabeth's death marks the loss of "a most trusted friend" and "a true guardian", according to Hasina.

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a message of condolence, the Speaker conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved members of the British Royal family and prayed for salvation of the departed soul of the queen.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed "deep shock" at the demise of the legendary British Queen Elizabeth II.

"We're deeply saddened at her death. We think she was a legendary queen and a Royal Administrator of Britain," he said.

"With the Queen's demise, a long-standing tradition and her reign of 70 years is over," he said. -Agencies











