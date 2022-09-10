Farmer killed by lightning in Shailkupa

JHENAIDAH, Sep 9: A farmer was killed in a lightning strike in Shailkupa Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

The deceased was identified as Khairul Islam, hailed from Fulhori village of the Upazila.

Local people said Khairul was struck by lightning on Friday noon when he was cutting grass during rain at his crop field here. He was rushed to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital, where the duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shailkupa Thana Aminul Islam confirmed the incident. -BSS