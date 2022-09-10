Video
DMP arrests 42 for consuming, selling drugs in city

Published : Saturday, 10 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

As part of the anti-drug drive in the capital, members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have arrested a total of 42 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during last 24 hours till 6:00am on Friday.
According to a press release issued by the DMP, police conducted the operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations. They also detained a total of 42 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possessions from 6am of September 8:00am to 6:00am on Friday.
During the anti-drug drives, police seized five grams of heroin, 3.700 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 1,823 pieces of contraband yaba tablets and 200 bottles of phensidyl syrup from them, it said.
Police filed 34 cases against the arrestees in these connections with respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act.     -BSS


