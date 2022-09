NILPHAMARI, Sep 9: A woman died after being electrocuted at Garagram village in Kishorganj Upazila of the district this noon.

The deceased was identified as Mollika Begum, 45, hailed from the aforesaid village.

Local people said Mollika came in contact with a live electric wire at her house at around 12 noon and died on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge of Kishorganj Thana Razib Kumar Rao confirmed the matter. -BSS