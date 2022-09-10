Body of homeless man found in Bakshibazar

Police have recovered the body of a homeless man from a footpath in Dhaka's Bakshibazar.

The dead man has been identified as 55-year-old Md Ali, according to Shahbagh Police Station chief Mowdut Hawlader.

Ali's body was lying on a footpath outside the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology at the Bakshibazar intersection.

Police retrieved the partially decomposed body of the man, who is believed to have died two days ago after using narcotics, following a 999 call. -bdnews24.com







