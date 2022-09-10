Govt to build int’l standard shipyard in Patuakhali: Industries Secy

Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana said that an initiative has been taken to build an international standard shipyard near Payra port in Patuakhali district.

"The shipbuilding and repair factory will be set up under the management of Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation (BSEC). If the project is implemented, it will be possible to build and repair overseas ships in a modern and sustainable manner," she said.

The Industries Secretary said this while exchanging views with officials concerned after visiting the proposed project areas in Charnishanbaria and Madhupur Mouza of Kalapara upazila of Patuakhali on Thursday, said a press release here on Friday.

Zakia Sultana said due to the huge demand of the ship building industry in various countries of the world including Europe, the way of earning a lot of foreign exchange will be smooth.

If the project is implemented, there will be a significant change in the socio-economic context of the region, including the creation of employment for around five thousand people, she added.

Additional Secretary of the Industries Ministry Md Zafar Ullah and senior officials of Payra Port Authorities, among others, were present on the occasion. -BSS







