Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 September, 2022, 3:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

PM visit to India successful: Hasan

Published : Saturday, 10 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Staff Correspondent

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud speaking as chief guest at the cheque distribution ceremony of Journalist Welfare Trust at Chattogram Press Club on Friday. photo: observer

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud speaking as chief guest at the cheque distribution ceremony of Journalist Welfare Trust at Chattogram Press Club on Friday. photo: observer

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 09: Information and Broadcasting Minister and Joint General Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League Dr Hasan Mahmud said that the Prime Minister's visit to India was very successful and fruitful. From now Bangladesh will get the opportunity to export Bangladeshi garment products free of duty to third countries using Indian territory.
The information minister said this while addressing as chief guest at the cheque distribution ceremony of Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust organized by the Chattogram Journalist Union (CUJ) at Chattogram Press Club on Friday.
36 journalists of Chattogram were handed over a donation cheque of total Tk 34 lakh.
CUJ General Secretary M Shamsul Islam gave a welcome speech on the occasion chaired by President Mohammad Ali and moderated by Joint Secretary Sabur Shubo.
Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust Managing Director Subhash Chand Badal,  Chattogram Press Club President Ali Abbas, Bangladesh Federal Journalists Union Vice President Shahidul Alam, Chattogram Press Club former president and Journalist Welfare Trust member Kalim Sarwar, Press Club General Secretary Chowdhury Farid were present on the occasion.
Hasan said, under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh-India relations reached new heights.
He said, 'If a journalist dies, a one-time donation of Tl 3 lakh and fifty thousand to two lakh is given for the sickness. Sheikh Hasina established the Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust through which the government has provided assistance to 4,000 journalists during the Corona pandemic, which is still ongoing.'


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Farmer killed by lightning in Shailkupa
DMP arrests 42 for consuming, selling drugs in city
Bangladesh Progress Writers Association brought out a rally on the occasion
Woman dies after being electrocuted in Nilphamari
Body of homeless man found in Bakshibazar
IU student found dead in Meherpur
Govt to build int’l standard shipyard in Patuakhali: Industries Secy
PM visit to India successful: Hasan


Latest News
Motivated Bangladesh face humble Pakistan Saturday
Police sue 50 BNP activists over Thursday's clash in Rangpur
3 pirates held with firearms in Ctg
AL to hold nomination board joint meeting on Saturday
Lightning strike kills farmer in Jhenidah
Prince Harry and Meghan tread delicate path after Queen's death
King Charles to address a nation in mourning
Sajeda Chowdhury admitted to hospital being sick
Asia Cup: Sri Lanka push Pakistan to bat in S4 last match
Job seekers stage sit-in for raising age-limit, 15 hurt as police charge batons
Most Read News
Thousands of mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace
Queen’s funeral: What to expect over the next 10 days
Supporters' Forum is sabotaged!
King Charles III takes the throne
World briefly unites to mourn 'Elizabeth the Steadfast'
Hasina’s India visit takes Bangladesh-India relations to new heights
5 sent to gallows for teenager rape in Khulna
Vendors and hawkers occupying half of the main street by making makeshift
International Islamic University Chittagong organised a press conference
The modern day mechanised life has rendered score of people to take physiotherapy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft