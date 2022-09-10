PM visit to India successful: Hasan



Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud speaking as chief guest at the cheque distribution ceremony of Journalist Welfare Trust at Chattogram Press Club on Friday. photo: observer

The information minister said this while addressing as chief guest at the cheque distribution ceremony of Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust organized by the Chattogram Journalist Union (CUJ) at Chattogram Press Club on Friday.

36 journalists of Chattogram were handed over a donation cheque of total Tk 34 lakh.

CUJ General Secretary M Shamsul Islam gave a welcome speech on the occasion chaired by President Mohammad Ali and moderated by Joint Secretary Sabur Shubo.

Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust Managing Director Subhash Chand Badal, Chattogram Press Club President Ali Abbas, Bangladesh Federal Journalists Union Vice President Shahidul Alam, Chattogram Press Club former president and Journalist Welfare Trust member Kalim Sarwar, Press Club General Secretary Chowdhury Farid were present on the occasion.

Hasan said, under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh-India relations reached new heights.

He said, 'If a journalist dies, a one-time donation of Tl 3 lakh and fifty thousand to two lakh is given for the sickness. Sheikh Hasina established the Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust through which the government has provided assistance to 4,000 journalists during the Corona pandemic, which is still ongoing.'







CHATTOGRAM, Sept 09: Information and Broadcasting Minister and Joint General Secretary of Bangladesh Awami League Dr Hasan Mahmud said that the Prime Minister's visit to India was very successful and fruitful. From now Bangladesh will get the opportunity to export Bangladeshi garment products free of duty to third countries using Indian territory.The information minister said this while addressing as chief guest at the cheque distribution ceremony of Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust organized by the Chattogram Journalist Union (CUJ) at Chattogram Press Club on Friday.36 journalists of Chattogram were handed over a donation cheque of total Tk 34 lakh.CUJ General Secretary M Shamsul Islam gave a welcome speech on the occasion chaired by President Mohammad Ali and moderated by Joint Secretary Sabur Shubo.Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust Managing Director Subhash Chand Badal, Chattogram Press Club President Ali Abbas, Bangladesh Federal Journalists Union Vice President Shahidul Alam, Chattogram Press Club former president and Journalist Welfare Trust member Kalim Sarwar, Press Club General Secretary Chowdhury Farid were present on the occasion.Hasan said, under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh-India relations reached new heights.He said, 'If a journalist dies, a one-time donation of Tl 3 lakh and fifty thousand to two lakh is given for the sickness. Sheikh Hasina established the Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust through which the government has provided assistance to 4,000 journalists during the Corona pandemic, which is still ongoing.'