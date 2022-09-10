BFSA donates Tk 32.50 lakh for Ashrayan project

The Bangladesh Foreign Service Association (BFSA) has donated Tk 32.50 lakh to build homes for the homeless under the Ashrayan project of the government that is being run out of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

BFSA president Sabbir Ahmed Chowdhury handed over the cheque to senior secretary of PMO MD Tofazzel Hossain Miah on Thursday.

The project director of Ashrayan-2, BFSA general secretary and treasurer were present during the occasion.

Earlier, BFSA had donated the funds to build 10 houses for landless people under the same project. -UNB







