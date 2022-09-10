Youth gets 12-yr jail in cheating case

RAJSHAHI, Sept 9: A youth has been convicted and sentenced to 12 years jail as he was found guilty on charges of taking money from the innocent people in the name of giving jobs through identifying himself as an army officer in social media.

The convict, identified as Mozaffar Hossain alias Rony, son of Badsha Mian hailed from Dandapal village under Deviganj upazila in Panchagarh district, was also fined Taka 10 lakh, in default, to suffer one year more behind the bar.

Rajshahi Divisional Cyber Tribunal Judge Ziaur Rahman handed down the verdict in absence of the convict as he remained absconding for a long time. -BSS







