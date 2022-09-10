

Gender gap in usage of technology, financial services



However, the programme is launched in the wake of significant gender discrimination in digital payment usage continuing in our country, resulting in the exclusion of majority of country's women in the formal financial system.



We believe, such gender discrimination in digital payment usage is stemmed from the long held patriarchal attitude of barring women from accessing to modern financial facilities while making the best of their potentials.



In order to encourage women, a pro-women mechanism needs to be developed where women are inspired, encouraged and rewarded for leveraging technology and embracing innovation. It simply leaves us surprised how a country, fast pacing towards becoming a developed nation can move forward by discriminating its women workforce.



However, a wide gender gap is conspicuous in technology, start-ups and related fields in Bangladesh, since a big chunk of jobs are occupied by males, posing major challenge in establishing gender equality.



In particular, in the age of artificial intelligence, we shall lag behind other countries if we fail to ensure proper tech-access for our women. Moreover, it is also astonishing in a country where political authority has most of the time been exercised by women.



However, one of the biggest hurdles preventing women from entering the industry is undoubtedly the lack of female role models. It is crucial to ensure that women are not merely visible at a leadership level, but also throughout recruitment and interviewing processes when our women apply for posts in the IT sector.



For those women who are returning to work after a career break they can struggle with confidence, which is typically more of a challenge for women than men. But it is a company's responsibility to provide incentives and employ methods, such as promoting female role models so they encourage other women to follow suit.



Additionally, in terms of women supporting each other, it's important that women are encouraged to pull each other up and push each other to make best of opportunities.



The million dollars question, however, what should be done to address the gender gap in terms of accessing digital technologies and financial services?



Closing the usage gap between men and women is important, and that could be done by including more women in the system. As interactions between governments and society continue to rely more on information and communication technologies, it is crucial that the voices of women continue to be represented in the digital world.



Challenges associated with increasing women's interaction with technology are a reflection of existing social norms. Recognizing existing gender biases in learning opportunities, and finding ways to address them should be the focal point of policymakers.

