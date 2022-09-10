Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 September, 2022, 3:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Alarming rise in road accidents

Published : Saturday, 10 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Dear Sir
Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I wish to express my grave concern over the alarmingly rise in incidents of road rage in the metropolitan leading to countless accidents at a regular interval. The roads have become a death trap and no one from motorists to pedestrians feels safe.

According to ARI of BUET, no fewer than 56,987 people were killed in 58,208 road accidents across Bangladesh, in the last two decades. I think people do not die by accident, rather they are killed by a malicious mind. Most of the drivers are uneducated and poorly trained. Sometimes, they drive in subconsciously. So, there should be taken some crucial measurements, such as: all vehicles must be registered and reported so that the authority may know about all vehicles; the way of giving driving license should be strict more than before; education qualifications of drivers should be increased, drunken drivers must be punished and given proper training, ensure the proper traffic system, whenever the accident occurs; victims will be ensured their compensation and others rights. In most cases, the earning member number is one or two in a family; if they become disabled, that really makes the family paralyzed. When accidents on the road will decrease, lives of people will be more secured.

Sanvi Rahman Mim
Kuril ,Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Alarming rise in road accidents
Queen’s death deprives Britain of its rock of stability
Aggression against women: A disturbing circumstance in Bangladesh
Dag Hammarskjöld in retrospect
Corporate governance in banking sector
PM’s India visit
Steps to protect the Sundarbans a must
Cases and causes of ‘benevolent sexism’ in Bangladesh


Latest News
Motivated Bangladesh face humble Pakistan Saturday
Police sue 50 BNP activists over Thursday's clash in Rangpur
3 pirates held with firearms in Ctg
AL to hold nomination board joint meeting on Saturday
Lightning strike kills farmer in Jhenidah
Prince Harry and Meghan tread delicate path after Queen's death
King Charles to address a nation in mourning
Sajeda Chowdhury admitted to hospital being sick
Asia Cup: Sri Lanka push Pakistan to bat in S4 last match
Job seekers stage sit-in for raising age-limit, 15 hurt as police charge batons
Most Read News
Thousands of mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace
Queen’s funeral: What to expect over the next 10 days
Supporters' Forum is sabotaged!
King Charles III takes the throne
World briefly unites to mourn 'Elizabeth the Steadfast'
Hasina’s India visit takes Bangladesh-India relations to new heights
5 sent to gallows for teenager rape in Khulna
Vendors and hawkers occupying half of the main street by making makeshift
International Islamic University Chittagong organised a press conference
The modern day mechanised life has rendered score of people to take physiotherapy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft