Alarming rise in road accidents

Dear Sir

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I wish to express my grave concern over the alarmingly rise in incidents of road rage in the metropolitan leading to countless accidents at a regular interval. The roads have become a death trap and no one from motorists to pedestrians feels safe.



According to ARI of BUET, no fewer than 56,987 people were killed in 58,208 road accidents across Bangladesh, in the last two decades. I think people do not die by accident, rather they are killed by a malicious mind. Most of the drivers are uneducated and poorly trained. Sometimes, they drive in subconsciously. So, there should be taken some crucial measurements, such as: all vehicles must be registered and reported so that the authority may know about all vehicles; the way of giving driving license should be strict more than before; education qualifications of drivers should be increased, drunken drivers must be punished and given proper training, ensure the proper traffic system, whenever the accident occurs; victims will be ensured their compensation and others rights. In most cases, the earning member number is one or two in a family; if they become disabled, that really makes the family paralyzed. When accidents on the road will decrease, lives of people will be more secured.



Sanvi Rahman Mim

Kuril ,Dhaka