

Dag Hammarskjöld in retrospect



At age 47, in 1953, he was elected as the UN Secretary-General to serve his first term. He remains the youngest ever UN Secretary-General.



He was born in 1905 and died in 1961, in a mysterious plane crash when he was on his way to resolve a diplomatic crisis. The plane crash cut short his 2nd term as the UN secretary-general when he was on his way to take part in the cease-fire negotiations to end the Congo crisis.



His tenure was characterized by efforts to strengthen the newly created UN internally as well as externally. He took initiatives to improve the UN's morale and efficiency to make it more responsive to burning post World War II international issues and crises. He chaired the creation of the first UN peacekeeping forces in Egypt and the Congo, and personally intervened to defuse and resolve diplomatic crises.



For his untiring efforts to resolve various global crises, he was the only posthumous recipient of Novel Peace Prize. He is considered one of the two best UN secretaries-general, along with his successor U Thant of Burma, now Myanmar.



The fourth and youngest son of Hjalmar Hammarskj�ld, Swedish prime minister from 1914 to 1917, Dag Hammarskj�ld was born in Jonkoping, Sweden, to the noble Hammarskj�ld family and he spent most of his childhood in his family home Uppsala Castle.



In 1930, Hammarskj�ld took his Licentiate of Philosophy and Master in Law from the Uppsala University. Before completing his law degree he had already obtained a job as Assistant Secretary of the Unemployment Committee.



In 1952, the first UN Secretary-General Trygve Lie resigned, negotiations ensued between the Western powers and the Soviet Union, without reaching an agreement on his successor.



In March 1953, the Security Council voted on four candidates and Lester B Pearson of Canada was the lone candidate to receive the required majority, but he was vetoed by the Soviet Union. At a consultation of the permanent members on 30 March 1953, French ambassador Henri Hoppenot suggested four candidates, including Hammarskj�ld, whom he had met at the Organisation for European Cooperation.



The superpowers were looking for a UN Secretary-General who would be interested only in administrative issues and stay away from political issues. Hammarskj�ld's reputation at the time was, 'a brilliant economist, an unobtrusive technician, and an aristo-bureaucrat', in the words of his biographer Emery Kel�n. So, there was no controversy to elect him as the 2nd UN secretary-general.



Dag Hammarskjöld in retrospect



British foreign secretary Anthony Eden, trongly in favour of Hammarskj�ld, requested the US to 'induce the Nationalist China to abstain' as Sweden had recognized the People's Republic of China and faced a potential veto from Formosa. The US State Department, completely surprized over Hammarskjold's nomination, started to find out who Mr. Hammarskjold was and what his qualifications were. The State Department authorized, US ambassador to UN, Henry Cabot Lodge Jr., to vote for Hammarskj�ld after he informed that he 'may be as good as we can get'.



On March 31, 1953, the UN Security Council voted 10-0-1 to recommend Hammarskj�ld to the General Assembly, with Nationalist China abstaining. Shortly after midnight on April 1, 1953, Hammarskj�ld was awakened by a telephone call from a reporter with the news, he again dismissed the news as an April Fool's Day joke.



But he believed the news after a third phone call from the Swedish mission in New York confirmed the nomination at 3 AM and a communique from the Security Council was soon thereafter delivered to him.



In his wire to the Security Council, Hammarskj�ld wrote, 'With strong feeling personal insufficiency I hesitate to accept candidature but I do not feel I could refuse to assume the task imposed on me should the UN General]Assembly follow the recommendation of the Security Council by which I feel deeply honoured.



The U.N. General Assembly voted 57-1-1 on 7 April 1953 to elect Hammarskj�ld as the 2nd Secretary-General of the United Nations and he was sworn in on April 10, 1953. He was unanimously re-elected on September 26, 1957 for the 2nd term, that began on April10, 1958.



During his term, Hammarskj�ld tried to improve relations between Israel and the Arab states. In 1955, he visited China to negotiate the release of 11 captured US pilots who had served in the Korean War. In 1956, he established the UN Emergency Force and in the same year, he intervened to resolve the Suez Crisis.



In 1960, the newly independent Congo sought UN assistance in defusing the Congo Crisis. Hammarskj�ld made four trips to Congo, but his efforts toward the decolonisation of Africa were considered insufficient by the Soviet Union and in September 1960, the Soviet Union t denounced his decision to send a UN emergency force to keep the peace. The Soviet Union demanded his resignation and his replacement by a three-member committee, 'the Troika' with a built-in veto, with the objective of equal representation of three group of countries: capitalist, socialist and recently independent, according to the memoirs of Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.



On 18 September 1961, Hammarskj�ld was on his way to negotiate a cease-fire between the United Nations Operation in the Congo forces and the Katangese troops led by Moise Tsombe. His Douglas DC-6 airliner crashed near Nodla, Northern Rhodesia, now Zambia. Hammarskj�ld died in the crash, as did all the 15 other passengers.



The circumstances of the crash are still an unresolved mystery. A CIA report blamed the Soviet intelligence agency KGB for the crash. In 1998, documents surfaced suggesting CIA, British intelligence agency MI6 and/or Belgian mining interest were involved via a South African paramilitary organization.



These documents included an alleged plot to 'remove' Hammarskj�ld were contained in a supposed statement of CIA director Allen Dulles, 'Dag is becoming troublesome � and should be removed.'



On 16 March 2015, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon, who succeeded Hammarskj�ld as the 3rd UN Secretary General, appointed members to an Independent Panel of Experts to examine new information related to Hammarskj�ld's death. The three-member panel, led by Mohamed Chande Othman, the Chief Justice of Tanzania, included Kerryn Macaulay, Australian representative to the International Civil Aviation Authority and Henrik Larsen, a ballistics expert from the Danish National Police.



The panel's 99-page report, released on July 6, 2015, suggests that Hammarskj�ld's plane was already on fire as it landed.



After Hammarskj�ld's death, U.S. president John F. Kennedy regretted that he had opposed the UN policy in the Congo and said: 'I realise now that in comparison to him, I am a small man. He was the greatest statesman of our century.'



In 2011, The Financial Times wrote that Hammarskj�ld has remained the benchmark against which later UN Secretaries-General have been judged.

The writer is a senior journalist











Dag Hjalmar Agne Carl Hammarskj�ld, Swedish economist and diplomat, was the 2nd Secretary-General of the United Nations.At age 47, in 1953, he was elected as the UN Secretary-General to serve his first term. He remains the youngest ever UN Secretary-General.He was born in 1905 and died in 1961, in a mysterious plane crash when he was on his way to resolve a diplomatic crisis. The plane crash cut short his 2nd term as the UN secretary-general when he was on his way to take part in the cease-fire negotiations to end the Congo crisis.His tenure was characterized by efforts to strengthen the newly created UN internally as well as externally. He took initiatives to improve the UN's morale and efficiency to make it more responsive to burning post World War II international issues and crises. He chaired the creation of the first UN peacekeeping forces in Egypt and the Congo, and personally intervened to defuse and resolve diplomatic crises.For his untiring efforts to resolve various global crises, he was the only posthumous recipient of Novel Peace Prize. He is considered one of the two best UN secretaries-general, along with his successor U Thant of Burma, now Myanmar.The fourth and youngest son of Hjalmar Hammarskj�ld, Swedish prime minister from 1914 to 1917, Dag Hammarskj�ld was born in Jonkoping, Sweden, to the noble Hammarskj�ld family and he spent most of his childhood in his family home Uppsala Castle.In 1930, Hammarskj�ld took his Licentiate of Philosophy and Master in Law from the Uppsala University. Before completing his law degree he had already obtained a job as Assistant Secretary of the Unemployment Committee.In 1952, the first UN Secretary-General Trygve Lie resigned, negotiations ensued between the Western powers and the Soviet Union, without reaching an agreement on his successor.In March 1953, the Security Council voted on four candidates and Lester B Pearson of Canada was the lone candidate to receive the required majority, but he was vetoed by the Soviet Union. At a consultation of the permanent members on 30 March 1953, French ambassador Henri Hoppenot suggested four candidates, including Hammarskj�ld, whom he had met at the Organisation for European Cooperation.The superpowers were looking for a UN Secretary-General who would be interested only in administrative issues and stay away from political issues. Hammarskj�ld's reputation at the time was, 'a brilliant economist, an unobtrusive technician, and an aristo-bureaucrat', in the words of his biographer Emery Kel�n. So, there was no controversy to elect him as the 2nd UN secretary-general.Soviet permanent representative to the UN, Valerian Zorin found Hammarskj�ld 'harmless'. Zorin declared that he would be voting for Hammarskj�ld, to the surprise of the Western powers, setting off hectic diplomatic activity.British foreign secretary Anthony Eden, trongly in favour of Hammarskj�ld, requested the US to 'induce the Nationalist China to abstain' as Sweden had recognized the People's Republic of China and faced a potential veto from Formosa. The US State Department, completely surprized over Hammarskjold's nomination, started to find out who Mr. Hammarskjold was and what his qualifications were. The State Department authorized, US ambassador to UN, Henry Cabot Lodge Jr., to vote for Hammarskj�ld after he informed that he 'may be as good as we can get'.On March 31, 1953, the UN Security Council voted 10-0-1 to recommend Hammarskj�ld to the General Assembly, with Nationalist China abstaining. Shortly after midnight on April 1, 1953, Hammarskj�ld was awakened by a telephone call from a reporter with the news, he again dismissed the news as an April Fool's Day joke.But he believed the news after a third phone call from the Swedish mission in New York confirmed the nomination at 3 AM and a communique from the Security Council was soon thereafter delivered to him.In his wire to the Security Council, Hammarskj�ld wrote, 'With strong feeling personal insufficiency I hesitate to accept candidature but I do not feel I could refuse to assume the task imposed on me should the UN General]Assembly follow the recommendation of the Security Council by which I feel deeply honoured.The U.N. General Assembly voted 57-1-1 on 7 April 1953 to elect Hammarskj�ld as the 2nd Secretary-General of the United Nations and he was sworn in on April 10, 1953. He was unanimously re-elected on September 26, 1957 for the 2nd term, that began on April10, 1958.During his term, Hammarskj�ld tried to improve relations between Israel and the Arab states. In 1955, he visited China to negotiate the release of 11 captured US pilots who had served in the Korean War. In 1956, he established the UN Emergency Force and in the same year, he intervened to resolve the Suez Crisis.In 1960, the newly independent Congo sought UN assistance in defusing the Congo Crisis. Hammarskj�ld made four trips to Congo, but his efforts toward the decolonisation of Africa were considered insufficient by the Soviet Union and in September 1960, the Soviet Union t denounced his decision to send a UN emergency force to keep the peace. The Soviet Union demanded his resignation and his replacement by a three-member committee, 'the Troika' with a built-in veto, with the objective of equal representation of three group of countries: capitalist, socialist and recently independent, according to the memoirs of Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.On 18 September 1961, Hammarskj�ld was on his way to negotiate a cease-fire between the United Nations Operation in the Congo forces and the Katangese troops led by Moise Tsombe. His Douglas DC-6 airliner crashed near Nodla, Northern Rhodesia, now Zambia. Hammarskj�ld died in the crash, as did all the 15 other passengers.The circumstances of the crash are still an unresolved mystery. A CIA report blamed the Soviet intelligence agency KGB for the crash. In 1998, documents surfaced suggesting CIA, British intelligence agency MI6 and/or Belgian mining interest were involved via a South African paramilitary organization.These documents included an alleged plot to 'remove' Hammarskj�ld were contained in a supposed statement of CIA director Allen Dulles, 'Dag is becoming troublesome � and should be removed.'On 16 March 2015, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon, who succeeded Hammarskj�ld as the 3rd UN Secretary General, appointed members to an Independent Panel of Experts to examine new information related to Hammarskj�ld's death. The three-member panel, led by Mohamed Chande Othman, the Chief Justice of Tanzania, included Kerryn Macaulay, Australian representative to the International Civil Aviation Authority and Henrik Larsen, a ballistics expert from the Danish National Police.The panel's 99-page report, released on July 6, 2015, suggests that Hammarskj�ld's plane was already on fire as it landed.After Hammarskj�ld's death, U.S. president John F. Kennedy regretted that he had opposed the UN policy in the Congo and said: 'I realise now that in comparison to him, I am a small man. He was the greatest statesman of our century.'In 2011, The Financial Times wrote that Hammarskj�ld has remained the benchmark against which later UN Secretaries-General have been judged.The writer is a senior journalist