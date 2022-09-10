

Corporate governance in banking sector



The way banking sector has evolved during that period, the same way it has experienced with so many scandals which tarnished the success of banking. Recently central Bank of Bangladesh has identified ten banks as weak bank and taken various steps to reform those banks by bilateral agreement with those banks. Beyond those banks, inside scenario of some other banks are not so good. But to build a healthy economy strong base of banking sector is mandatory.



Increasing trend of defaulting loan, failure to maintain provisionsagainst defaulted loan, capital deficiency, embezzlement of fund, fraudulent activities, undue influence of wicked management or any influential person or group etc. are the different identical problems in banking sector. Deepening the problems make the bank weaker and gradually pushed it to the closure of the bank. But how does the bank infect with such crisis?



The main reason behind those problems is lack of practicing good corporate governance. To define this, first of all we have to understand what corporate governance is and why it is necessary for the bank. Corporate governance is a set of structures, process, policies and laws that affecting the ways an organization directed, controlled or administered to achieve maximum performance to the interest of all stakeholders. If we superimpose the definition to the bank then it sounds like- the different policies, laws, structures and process that control or administered the bank in performing to achieve the goals of all its stakeholders i.e.customers (depositor and borrower), employees, directors, shareholder, controlling authority, government as well as economy as a whole.



Corporate governance creates relationship between the stakeholders of the organization with its process so that objectives of the organization can be achieved in its structured way. The basic principles of corporate governance are accountability, transparency, fairness, responsibility and risk management. When an organization practices ethical standard of operations system in its day to day activities it creates an environment of good governance.



Banking is run by a set of laws, different rules & regulations and different policies that are unique in practice irrespective of banks. Banking sector of Bangladesh is one of the sectors where corporate culture is maintained truly. Moreover, this is one of the sectors where there is an autonomous strong controlling authority that is closely monitoring the activities of different banks. The process of operations, risk management culture, disclosure of information, structure and role of different stakeholders and management level are clearly defined in banking.



That's why, the opportunity of practicing good governance in banking is enormous than the other sectors. And if applied, there is hardly any chance to happen any malpractice and mismanagement in this sector.



But worryingly, recently honourable High Court in an observation said "the most deadly offences of the country have been taking place in the banking sector. There are many big offences in this sector. These are paralysing the country. How will the country move forward if these continue?"



The statements of the court as well as the different scam in banking sector reveals that though apparently there is existence of corporate culture but in practice there is absence of good governance in banking sector. There is huge deviation in laws and practice of banking.Even though the practices of banking are more or less unique but sometimes different bank takes different decision in exercising banking which may create anomalies. Most corruption and irregularities happen in grating and disbursing loan. Loan default cases are increasing day by day with alarmingly. No remedies are working significantly to reduce the loan default even different opportunities given by the central bank to recover the defaulted loans are not responding hopefully.



A clear comparison can be drawn in terms of the magnitude of corruptions and loan default cases between the different multinational foreign bank operating in our country with the State owned bank and private commercial banks of Bangladesh.Existence of corporate governance in foreign banks has made their position strong in different indices compare to the private commercial banks and state owned banks.



Despite of so many negative indicators specially growing trend of non-performing loan as well as corruption, we have seen boom in profit in banking sector in last few years. Window dressing in profit by disguising the asset quality is another malpractice in banking sector. Making an attractive balance sheet by means of window dressing to show the good condition of the bank to its stakeholders ultimately deteriorates the sustainability of the bank.



A Bank has to maintain necessary provision, charge capital, pay corporate tax and distribute dividends to the stockholder from its profit. If any portion of profit is fabricated then that portion of profit ultimately affects its capital negatively and if this continues, once the bank fails to generate profit and ultimately survival of the bank will become tough. But if there is good governance in banking no such irregularities will be seen in this sector any more.



The reformation in banking sector- that is nowa much talked about issue in different levels can be achieved easily if we can introduce ethical practice by incorporating corporate governance. But this is not possible overnight. Behavioral change of the different stakeholder including board of directors, management, employees, customers, shareholders, peer banks and controlling authority are the first prerequisite in this regard.

The writer is a banker & freelancer















From 1971 to 2022, banking sector of Bangladesh has been going with so many ups and downs. Now the banking sector of Bangladesh is growing up with modernizations and the citizens of all the categories getting the banking service at their door step and even in fingertip. Bangladesh has started with four state owned banks in 1971, the number which turns to sixty one in 2022.The way banking sector has evolved during that period, the same way it has experienced with so many scandals which tarnished the success of banking. Recently central Bank of Bangladesh has identified ten banks as weak bank and taken various steps to reform those banks by bilateral agreement with those banks. Beyond those banks, inside scenario of some other banks are not so good. But to build a healthy economy strong base of banking sector is mandatory.Increasing trend of defaulting loan, failure to maintain provisionsagainst defaulted loan, capital deficiency, embezzlement of fund, fraudulent activities, undue influence of wicked management or any influential person or group etc. are the different identical problems in banking sector. Deepening the problems make the bank weaker and gradually pushed it to the closure of the bank. But how does the bank infect with such crisis?The main reason behind those problems is lack of practicing good corporate governance. To define this, first of all we have to understand what corporate governance is and why it is necessary for the bank. Corporate governance is a set of structures, process, policies and laws that affecting the ways an organization directed, controlled or administered to achieve maximum performance to the interest of all stakeholders. If we superimpose the definition to the bank then it sounds like- the different policies, laws, structures and process that control or administered the bank in performing to achieve the goals of all its stakeholders i.e.customers (depositor and borrower), employees, directors, shareholder, controlling authority, government as well as economy as a whole.Corporate governance creates relationship between the stakeholders of the organization with its process so that objectives of the organization can be achieved in its structured way. The basic principles of corporate governance are accountability, transparency, fairness, responsibility and risk management. When an organization practices ethical standard of operations system in its day to day activities it creates an environment of good governance.Banking is run by a set of laws, different rules & regulations and different policies that are unique in practice irrespective of banks. Banking sector of Bangladesh is one of the sectors where corporate culture is maintained truly. Moreover, this is one of the sectors where there is an autonomous strong controlling authority that is closely monitoring the activities of different banks. The process of operations, risk management culture, disclosure of information, structure and role of different stakeholders and management level are clearly defined in banking.That's why, the opportunity of practicing good governance in banking is enormous than the other sectors. And if applied, there is hardly any chance to happen any malpractice and mismanagement in this sector.But worryingly, recently honourable High Court in an observation said "the most deadly offences of the country have been taking place in the banking sector. There are many big offences in this sector. These are paralysing the country. How will the country move forward if these continue?"The statements of the court as well as the different scam in banking sector reveals that though apparently there is existence of corporate culture but in practice there is absence of good governance in banking sector. There is huge deviation in laws and practice of banking.Even though the practices of banking are more or less unique but sometimes different bank takes different decision in exercising banking which may create anomalies. Most corruption and irregularities happen in grating and disbursing loan. Loan default cases are increasing day by day with alarmingly. No remedies are working significantly to reduce the loan default even different opportunities given by the central bank to recover the defaulted loans are not responding hopefully.A clear comparison can be drawn in terms of the magnitude of corruptions and loan default cases between the different multinational foreign bank operating in our country with the State owned bank and private commercial banks of Bangladesh.Existence of corporate governance in foreign banks has made their position strong in different indices compare to the private commercial banks and state owned banks.Despite of so many negative indicators specially growing trend of non-performing loan as well as corruption, we have seen boom in profit in banking sector in last few years. Window dressing in profit by disguising the asset quality is another malpractice in banking sector. Making an attractive balance sheet by means of window dressing to show the good condition of the bank to its stakeholders ultimately deteriorates the sustainability of the bank.A Bank has to maintain necessary provision, charge capital, pay corporate tax and distribute dividends to the stockholder from its profit. If any portion of profit is fabricated then that portion of profit ultimately affects its capital negatively and if this continues, once the bank fails to generate profit and ultimately survival of the bank will become tough. But if there is good governance in banking no such irregularities will be seen in this sector any more.The reformation in banking sector- that is nowa much talked about issue in different levels can be achieved easily if we can introduce ethical practice by incorporating corporate governance. But this is not possible overnight. Behavioral change of the different stakeholder including board of directors, management, employees, customers, shareholders, peer banks and controlling authority are the first prerequisite in this regard.The writer is a banker & freelancer