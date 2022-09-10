

PM’s India visit



On September 7, Sheikh Hasina attended the gathering of business executives from the two nations. She spoke at a ceremony the following day to give "Mujib Scholarships" to the heirs of Indian troops who died or suffered serious injuries in our Liberation War in 1971.



On September 8, 2022, she visited Ajmer Sharif before returning back home. The exchange of high-level (head of state or government) visits between two nations is crucial for the relations between them. By fortifying the bonds between the two nations and their people, such visits open the door for understanding on both sides.



As a result, the two nations and their citizens can cooperate more to advance development cooperation for shared goals. In the end, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit will inspire the people of Bangladesh and India to act on that idea.



It should be emphasized that Bangladesh's relationship with India differs from its connection with other nations because Bangladesh and India shared a common history, heritage, and culture as well as a strong sense of solidarity. The citizens of the two nations have demonstrated this spirit's manifestation in various contexts and circumstances.



But it's not as if they made no mistakes along the road. But after overcoming numerous obstacles, that connection is moving day by day in the direction of a special height. The current visit by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a part of ongoing initiatives to advance the bilateral ties between the two nations.



On the morning of September 6, the two prime ministers presided over a bilateral meeting between the two nations. During such encounter, a variety of topics pertaining to the two countries' interests were thoroughly discussed. Nevertheless, in addition to bilateral matters, sub-regional, regional, and global topics were also covered.



While discussing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Kushiara River water sharing, the problem of other shared rivers' water sharing agreements, particularly the Teesta, came up during the discussion. We may anticipate that the Teesta Agreement will be signed very soon, as is clear from the prime minister of Bangladesh's comments.



On how to improve trade cooperation between the two nations, a thorough debate was held. The current trade disparity between the two nations will be closed, both leaders agreed. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was brought up during the discussion, and both parties decided to sign it in order to increase commerce. As a result, both prime ministers declared that the CEPA will be signed as quickly as possible at the news conference that followed the meeting.



In addition, India assured Bangladesh an ongoing supply of necessities like petroleum, onions, rice, wheat, etc. The Indian prime minister promised to take the Bangladeshi request to remove the anti-dumping duty on jute carefully.



A decade ago, we could not even begin to imagine the level of increasing communication between Bangladesh and India. In the discussion, the connectivity process's potential growth was discussed. When Bangladesh brought up the matter of transit facilities with India in order to grant access to its seaports to Bhutan and Nepal, India agreed to give the required cooperation.



Along with the problem of border security, topics relating to the security of the two nations as well as concerns relating to regional security and stability were covered at the bilateral discussion. Both parties committed to take the appropriate action to halt terrorist or separatist activities, drug trafficking, human trafficking, etc. in border regions.



Both parties concurred that the recent defence pact between the two nations will strengthen the required military cooperation. When Bangladesh asked India to take more earnest and practical actions for the repatriation of the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, India assured Bangladesh of full cooperation in the matter. The Rohingyas should be allowed to return to their country in a respectful and secure way, according to India.



Following the meeting, Bangladesh and India signed seven Memorandums of Understanding in the presence of the two prime ministers. These included agreements on the sharing of water from the Kushiara River, the training of Bangladesh Railway employees at the Indian Railway Training Institute, IT cooperation for Bangladesh Railway, scientific and technological cooperation between the Councils for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) in India and Bangladesh, and an agreement on training and capacity building between the Supreme Court of Bangladesh and the National Judicial Academy in India.



Along with the MoUs, the two nations also opened or announced five projects in Bangladesh that were supported by India. These included the opening of the Rupsha Bridge, the Maitree Power Plant, the Khulna-Darshana Railway Line Link Project, and the Parbatipur-Kaunia Railway Line Project. They also included the provision of equipment and machinery for road building.



The two leaders had frank and serious discussions about every topic and made recommendations for actions to promote the welfare and development of the populations of the two nations. In order for the light of oneness between the people of the two countries to be visible and alive forever, they have placed focus on collaborating for the development of the two neighbors.



The two presidents now have a better knowledge of one another, and the people of both nations will be motivated and empowered to work together for their collective growth as a result of this visit. And that will mark the start of a brand-new route for regional peace. The biggest achievement of this visit will be if the two peoples of the two nations can unite rather than simply signing a document, such as a memorandum of understanding. It appears that this visit has succeeded in that regard, as the Indian prime minister has stated that if Bangladesh cannot develop, India will not benefit from its development. The joint growth of two nations should be emphasized.



In light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's understanding, we think that Sheikh Hasina's visit would strengthen the friendship, trust, and togetherness between the two nations' people and give their relations a new dimension and strength.

The writer is a teacher













