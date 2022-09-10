Four nabbed with drugs in two districts

Four people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Moulvibazar and Brahmanbaria.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Police arrested three people along with drugs in separate drives from Kulaura Upazila in the district on Monday night.

The arrested persons are: Zoton Tati, 26, and Ziten Karmaker, 25, hail from Sreemangal Upazila of the district; and Abu Taher, a resident of Cumilla District.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kulaura Police Station (PS) Abdus Salek said the law enforcers conducted separate drives in Hazipur and Rautgaon areas at night, and arrested the trio.

The OC further said some three kilograms of hemp and 22 yaba tablets were also seized from their possession.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kulaura PS, the arrested were produced before the court, the OC added.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police arrested a drug peddler along with phensedyl from Bijoynagar Upazila in the district on Monday afternoon.

The arrested man is Ibrahim alias Chicken, 20, a resident of Nalgharia Village in the upazila.

Bijoynagar PS OC Raju Ahmed said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Nalgharia area at around 4pm and arrested Ibrahim along 19 bottles of phensedyl.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested with Bijoynagar PS in this regard, the OC added.