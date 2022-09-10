Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 September, 2022, 3:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Jute farmers in Tangail happy over fair price

Published : Saturday, 10 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Sazzad Hossain Linkon

Jute farmers in Tangail happy over fair price

Jute farmers in Tangail happy over fair price

TANGAIL, Sept 9: This year jute has yielded bumper in the district. Growers are happy over getting fair price of new fibre. They are benefitting.
But jute harvesting was hampered in some areas due to lack of water for retting. Some growers suffered damage as their jute plants could not be retted.
Both golden fibre and silver jute stick are making growers delighted in Tangail.
According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Tangail, after getting good price of jute fibre in the last year, growers enhanced their jute farming this year.  This year's jute yielding was favoured by fair weather.  
A total of 17,147 hectares (ha) of land were brought under jute cultivation in 12 upazilas of the district against last year's 16,088 ha. Last year's jute production was 1, 69,989 belts.
This year's jute farming target was 15,642 ha with the production target of 1.73,750 belts.   
Of the total farmed lands, 2,740 ha in Sadar Upazila, 429 ha in Basail, 1,195 ha in Kalihati, 900 ha in Ghatail, 1,756 ha in Nagarpur, 1,168 ha in Mirzapore, 91 ha in Madhupur, 4,125 ha in Bhuapur, 2,940 ha in Gopalpur, 140 ha in Sakhipur, 1,456 ha in Delduar, and 217 ha in Dhanbari Upazila.
Farmed jute species included local, tosha, meshta, and Rabi-1. Highbred tosha has been farmed mostly, with per bigha yielding at six-ten maunds.
At present, per maund jute is selling at Tk 3,000-4,000.
A visit found jute busy harvesting activities including cutting, retting, separating and drying in different villages, such as Hugrah, Katuli, Doinna, Mogra, and Gala in Sadar Upazila.  
Grower Hossain of  Maltipara Village at Hugrah said, " I cultivated jute on two bigha land. I have got 12 maund jute fibre, and 1.200 aati jute sticks."  
He sold per maund jute fibre at Tk 3,800 while per aati stick at Tk 5.
Another farmer Chhorman Mia said, "I have been farming jute for several years. This year's fibre price is higher than last year's. It is hoped the current price will go up further."
Raj Ali of Gandhabpur Village said, "Most growers of our village could not manage retting their jute plants because of dearth of water. So, many have been affected.  If they get government assistance, they will be benefitted."
DAE's Deputy Director Ahsanul Bashar said, jute farming training was provided to 300 jute growers. Besides, he added, growers were given Rabi-1 seed and fertiliser as incentives.
"We're always beside farmers to ensure uninterrupted jute farming," he maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four nabbed with drugs in two districts
Jute farmers in Tangail happy over fair price
Seven murdered in six dists
Lightning kills six, injures 10 in five districts
Meeting on prevention of child marriage held at Ghoraghat
Erosion by Arial Khan intensifies in Madaripur
174 detained on different charges in seven districts
Groundnut yields bumper on Padma chars at Bagha


Latest News
Motivated Bangladesh face humble Pakistan Saturday
Police sue 50 BNP activists over Thursday's clash in Rangpur
3 pirates held with firearms in Ctg
AL to hold nomination board joint meeting on Saturday
Lightning strike kills farmer in Jhenidah
Prince Harry and Meghan tread delicate path after Queen's death
King Charles to address a nation in mourning
Sajeda Chowdhury admitted to hospital being sick
Asia Cup: Sri Lanka push Pakistan to bat in S4 last match
Job seekers stage sit-in for raising age-limit, 15 hurt as police charge batons
Most Read News
Thousands of mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace
Queen’s funeral: What to expect over the next 10 days
Supporters' Forum is sabotaged!
King Charles III takes the throne
World briefly unites to mourn 'Elizabeth the Steadfast'
Hasina’s India visit takes Bangladesh-India relations to new heights
5 sent to gallows for teenager rape in Khulna
Vendors and hawkers occupying half of the main street by making makeshift
International Islamic University Chittagong organised a press conference
The modern day mechanised life has rendered score of people to take physiotherapy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft