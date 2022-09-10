

Jute farmers in Tangail happy over fair price

But jute harvesting was hampered in some areas due to lack of water for retting. Some growers suffered damage as their jute plants could not be retted.

Both golden fibre and silver jute stick are making growers delighted in Tangail.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Tangail, after getting good price of jute fibre in the last year, growers enhanced their jute farming this year. This year's jute yielding was favoured by fair weather.

A total of 17,147 hectares (ha) of land were brought under jute cultivation in 12 upazilas of the district against last year's 16,088 ha. Last year's jute production was 1, 69,989 belts.

This year's jute farming target was 15,642 ha with the production target of 1.73,750 belts.

Of the total farmed lands, 2,740 ha in Sadar Upazila, 429 ha in Basail, 1,195 ha in Kalihati, 900 ha in Ghatail, 1,756 ha in Nagarpur, 1,168 ha in Mirzapore, 91 ha in Madhupur, 4,125 ha in Bhuapur, 2,940 ha in Gopalpur, 140 ha in Sakhipur, 1,456 ha in Delduar, and 217 ha in Dhanbari Upazila.

Farmed jute species included local, tosha, meshta, and Rabi-1. Highbred tosha has been farmed mostly, with per bigha yielding at six-ten maunds.

At present, per maund jute is selling at Tk 3,000-4,000.

A visit found jute busy harvesting activities including cutting, retting, separating and drying in different villages, such as Hugrah, Katuli, Doinna, Mogra, and Gala in Sadar Upazila.

Grower Hossain of Maltipara Village at Hugrah said, " I cultivated jute on two bigha land. I have got 12 maund jute fibre, and 1.200 aati jute sticks."

He sold per maund jute fibre at Tk 3,800 while per aati stick at Tk 5.

Another farmer Chhorman Mia said, "I have been farming jute for several years. This year's fibre price is higher than last year's. It is hoped the current price will go up further."

Raj Ali of Gandhabpur Village said, "Most growers of our village could not manage retting their jute plants because of dearth of water. So, many have been affected. If they get government assistance, they will be benefitted."

DAE's Deputy Director Ahsanul Bashar said, jute farming training was provided to 300 jute growers. Besides, he added, growers were given Rabi-1 seed and fertiliser as incentives.

"We're always beside farmers to ensure uninterrupted jute farming," he maintained.







