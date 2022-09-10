Seven murdered in six dists

Seven people including two women have been murdered in separate incidents in six districts- Habiganj, Sunamganj, Chattogram, Thakurgaon, Cox's Bazar and Noakhali, in five days.

HABIGANJ: A woman was hacked to death allegedly by her husband in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Rupia Khatun, 40, wife of Rongu Mia, a resident of Richi Village in the upazila.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Habiganj Sadar Circle Mahfuza Akter Shimul said Rongu struck his wife Rupia's throat with an axe at night, leaving her critically injured.

She was rescued and taken to Habiganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the housewife dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Meanwhile, locals caught Rongu and handed over him to police soon after the incident.

However, legal action will be taken in this regard, the ASP added.

SUNAMGANJ: A night watchman was killed allegedly by some external fishermen in Dharmapasha Upazila of the district on Wednesday for forbidding them to catch fishes.

The deceased was identified as Towfiqul Islam, 35, son of Jalal Miah, a resident of Bekhoijora Village in the upazila.

Local sources said some fishermen from Berikandi and Borokhola villages had been fishing illegally at Sunoi Jalmohal (Water body) for a few days.

On Wednesday evening, Towfiqul forbade the fishermen when they came to catch fishes at Jalmohal as usual.

At that time, the fishermen started throwing brickbats to him and later, struck him with lethal weapons, leaving him fell into the water.

Towfiqul was rescued and taken to Dharmapasha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dharmapasha Police Station (PS) Mohammad Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

CHATTOGRAM: Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in Patiya and Sitakunda upazilas of the district on Tuesday.

A jewellery shop owner was slaughtered allegedly by muggers in Patiya Upazila at night.

The deceased was identified as Biman Dhar, 40, son of Dulal Dhar, a resident of Banikpara Village in the upazila. He was the owner of Saudia Jewellers in Rahattarpool area in Chattogram City.

Local sources said some muggers struck on Biman's throat with sharp machetes in Lorihora Village at around 11:15 pm at one stage of snatching valuables from him when he was returning home from the shop, which left the man dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

Patiya PS Inspector Rashedul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

On the other hand, a sexagenarian man was killed by his son with a knife in Sitakunda Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Belal Hossain, 62, hailed from Sudharam PS area in Noakhali District. He used to live with his family in Babu Colony of East Hasnabad Ward No. 4 of Bhatiari Union of the upazila.

Sitakunda PS OC Abul Kalam Azad said Mohammad Helal had an affair with a girl and he wanted to marry her but his father did not agree to get the son married as he was jobless.

Following this, an altercation took place in between Belal and his son Helal on Tuesday.

At one stage of the altercation, Helal stabbed his father, leaving him seriously injured.

Later on, injured Belal Hossain was rescued by the family members and rushed to the CMCH, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Helal managed to flee the scene soon after the incident.

However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused and legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

THAKURGAON: A local leader of Matsyajibi League, who was injured in a clash in Baliadangi Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries at Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital at dawn on Monday.

Deceased Shakil Ahmed, 25, son of late Shamsul Alam, was a resident of Haldibari Village under Bhanore Union in the upazila. He was the general secretary of Bhanore Union Unit of Matsyajibi League.

Police and local sources said two groups of Awami League were locked into a clash in Haldibari area on Friday last. As a sequel to it, Shakil Ahmed and his brother Juba League leader Sayeed Alam were attacked by their opponents on Saturday.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Baliadangi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Shakil to Dinajpur for better treatment.

Later on, Shakil succumbed to his injuries at Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital at around 5am on Monday while undergoing treatment.

The deceased's brother Sayeed lodged a murder case with Baliadangi PS in the morning. Baliadangi PS OC Khairul Anam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A housewife was allegedly beaten to death by her husband in Pekua Upazila of the district at dawn on Sunday.

The incident took place in Dasherghona area under Rajakhali Union in the upazila at around 5am.

The deceased was identified as Mortuza Begum, 35, wife of Abdus Shukur, a resident of the area.

The deceased's brother Badshah said Abdus Shukur is a drug addict. He often torture Motuza Begum as she protested against drug consuming.

However, the couple locked into an altercation on Saturday night.

As a sequel to it, Abdus Shukur beat up his wife, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

However, Abdus Shukur fled the scene soon after the incident.

Pekua PS OC Mohammad Farhad Ali confirmed the matter, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: A man was allegedly murdered by his family members in Begumganj Upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Nur Hossain Shakil, 25, son of Babul Hossain, a resident of Ward No. 7 Lalpur area under No. 9 Mirwarishpur Union in the upazila.

His body was spotted by the locals on the bank of a pond in Lalpur area on Wednesday evening.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Begumganj Circle ASP Nazmul Hasan Razib said the family members of Shakil killed him following a family feud at around 11pm on September 3. They, later, dumped the body inside a hole adjacent to a pond in the area.

However, the law enforcers arrested three members of Shakil's family in this connection.

The arrested persons are the deceased's father Babul Hossain and brother Emran Hossain, and Emam Hossain.

The arrested men confessed of killing Shakil during primary interrogation.













