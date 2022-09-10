Lightning kills six, injures 10 in five districts

Six people including a woman have been killed and at least 10 others injured by lightning strikes in separate incidents in five districts- Dinajpur, Habiganj, Jhenidah, Manikganj and Barishal, in four days.

DINAJPUR: A man was killed by lightning strike in Birganj Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Amitra Roy, 37, son of Chaitanna Roy, a resident of Ashrampara Village in the upazila.

It was learnt that Amitra was working in a field next to his house in the evening. At that time, a lightning struck on him, leaving the man dead on the spot.

Later on, the family members recovered his body from the field.

HABIGANJ: Three people were killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in Nabiganj and Chunarughat upazilas of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Shafiqul Islam, hailed from Kaliarvanga Village, and Amar Biswas, an inhabitant of Chargaon Village in Nabiganj Upazila; and Shahin Mia, 17, a resident of Shaistaganj Upazila.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Moin Khan Alice said Shafiqul was struck by a thunderbolt while he was working in a haor near his house. He died on the spot.

Moin Khan Alice also said Amar Biswas was killed by another lightning strike in the upazila.

Thunderbolt struck on him in Chargaon Village at Nabiganj while he was working in a cropland in the area.

Meanwhile, Shahin Mia was killed by lightning strike in Chunarughat Upazila on Tuesday.

Local sources said thunderbolt struck Shahin Mia in Shankhola Village in the upazila while he was working in a cropland, which left him dead on the spot.

JHENIDAH: A young man was killed by lightning strike in Harinakundu Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Babul Hossain, 35, son of Ichhahak Ali, a resident of Kazipara Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Babul was returning his house after finishing his work in a field amid raining in the afternoon. At that time, a thunderbolt struck on him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Later on, locals recovered his body from the scene.

MANIKGANJ: A woman was killed by lightning strike in Ghior Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Anwara Begum, 50, wife of Ishak Miah, a resident of Charbailjuri Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Anwara Begum was working in a field next to her house in the afternoon. At that time, a thunderbolt struck on her, leaving the woman dead on the spot.

Later on, the family members recovered her body from the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ghior Police Station (PS) Md Aminur Rahman confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: At least 10 students of a school were injured by lightning strike in Mehendiganj Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The injured are students of Darichar Khajuria High School in the upazila.

Head Teacher of the school Dipak Kumar Roy said the incident took place nearby the school at around 12pm, which left at least 10 of its students injured.

Of the injured, one student, named Md Robin, was taken to Mehendiganj Upazila Health Complex in critical condition.

Mehendiganj PS OC Shafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.












