Meeting on prevention of child marriage held at Ghoraghat

GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR, Sept 9: A coordination meeting on the prevention of child marriage was held in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district with the participation of officials from various government and private offices, public representatives, teachers, journalists, Kazis and imams.

Ghoraghat Upazila administration and BRAC's social empowerment and legal protection programme jointly organized the programme in the Upazila Parishad conference room on Wednesday morning.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Abdur Rafe Khandkar Sahansha spoke as the chief guest at the programme with Upazila Nirbahi Officer Rafiul Alam in the chair.

The meeting was conducted by the BRAC social empowerment and legal protection programme ASO Nasirul Islam.

Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Mahfuzar Rahman, Female Vice-Chairman Rushina Saren, Officer-in-Charge of Ghoraghat Police Station Abu Hasan Kabir, Women Affairs Officer Niranjan Kumar, Union Parishad Chairmen Sader Ali, Kabirul Islam, Asaduzzaman Bhuttu, Sajjad Hossain, BRAC Empowerment and Legal Protection Programme Senior Officer Sheikh Monirul Huda and ASO Manowara Khatun, among others, were also present at the programme.











