Saturday, 10 September, 2022, 3:55 AM
Erosion by Arial Khan intensifies in Madaripur

Published : Saturday, 10 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Abul Hasan Sohel

Erosion by the Arial Khan River taking serious turn in Kalkini Upazila. photo: observer

MADARIPUR, Sept 9: Erosion by the Arial Khan River has taken a serious turn at different points in Kalkini Upazila of the district.
About 200 houses have been eroded. Erosion panic is prevailing everywhere.
Also several 100 acres of croplands have gone under river. Several hundreds of families, markets, mosques and different educational institutions on banks of the river are under threat.
Already many people have shifted their houses and taken refuge in other places. It was reported on Tuesday morning.
 The Arial Khan River flows over East Sahebrampur Launch Ghat and New Underchar Village in the remote Sahebrampur area of the upazila.
Over the years, thousands of houses have gone into the river bed.
This year more than a hundred houses in different villages including Hiran Sardar, Shahadat Sardar, Jalal Sardar, Mujibar Bepari, Akkas Akon, Moazzem Fakir, Shiraz Fakir, Musharraf Sardar, Shahabuddin Sardar and former UP member Adel Bepari of East Sahebrampur Village went into the river. Besides,  Ali Sardar, Sabuj Sardar, Latif Sardar, Shaheen Sardar, Sajeeb Bepari, Sultan Bepari, Swapan Bepari, Kalam Bepari, Montu Sardar, Badsha Hawladar, Alim Sardar, Shahadat Sardar, Azizul Fakir and Sohag Fakir are under the erosion threat.
Houses of Chanmia Sardar, Bajlu Sardar, Kamal Howladar, Beauty Begum, Hachina Begum and Dadan Sardar of Nutan Underchar Village were eroded.
Several educational institutions including New Underchar Bangabandhu College, Primary School and Nabarun High School are under threat.
The affected people said, if necessary action is not taken in time  to prevent the river erosion, the entire village will go into the river bed.
Freedom Fighter Moazzem Hossain in Underchar Village said, the Arial Khan River has taken away thousands of homesteads, and now it will not be possible to save the rest of the cropland and educational institutions if preventive measure is not taken urgently.
Sahebrampur Union Chairman Mahbubur Rahim Murad Sardar said, about 15 acres of crop land in Sahebrampur Village and Launchghat area at the east of Arial River are getting eroded stretching one and a half kilometer area. "We need local administration help," he added.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer  Kalkini Pinki Saha, and Executive Engineer of Water Development Board Sanaul Kader, "We have  inspected the eroded areas and working to prevent erosion."


