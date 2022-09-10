174 detained on different charges in seven districts

A total of 174 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in seven districts- Rajshahi, Sirajganj, Joypurhat, Sherpur, Bogura, Noakhali and Moulvibazar, in recent times.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 112 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 30 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Among the arrestees, 16 had arrest warrants, nine were drug addicts and the remaining five were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Meanwhile, three people have been arrested on charge of stealing valuables in separate dives from Shahmakhdum Police Station (PS) in the city.

They were arrested from various places in the city on Wednesday morning.

The law enforcers also recovered a stolen laptop, camera and mobile phone from the possession of the detainees.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Md Rafiqul Alam confirmed the matter in a press release.

The arrestees are: Md Mehedi Hasan, 24, son of Habibur Rahman hails from Chapainawabganj District; Raju Ahmed, 40, of late Razzak from Barapukuria of Kashiadanga PS, and Touhidul Islam, 30, son of Sabier Rahman from Raipara Police Station in Rajshahi City.

Rafiqul Alam said that Nazmus Shakib Shaon, a 7th semester student of Omarpur Haji Abul Hossain Institute complained with Shahmakhdum PS after losing his belongings from Tipti hostel in Nowdapara area. He lost a laptop, a DSLR camera and a mobile phone.

Following this, police caught the thieves at around 10am on Wednesday.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 32 people in separate drives in the city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Among the arrestees, 13 had arrest warrants, seven were drug addicts and the remaining 12 were nabbed on various charges.

A huge amount of contraband drugs were also recovered from the accused in the drug case.

Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 34 people in separate drives in the city from Monday night till Tuesday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of Police (Media), confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

Among the arrested, 14 had warrants, eight were drug addicts and the remaining 12 were nabbed on various charges.

A huge amount of contraband drugs were also recovered from the accused in the drug case.

Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police arrested 26 people in separate drives in the city from Sunday night till Monday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of Police (Media), confirmed the information on Monday morning.

Among the arrested, 13 had warrants, eight were drug addicts and the remaining five were nabbed on various charges.

A huge amount of contraband drugs were also recovered from the accused in the drug case.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 20 people in separate drives in the city from Saturday night till Sunday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of Police (Media), confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

Among the arrested, 10 had warrants, eight were drug addicts and the remaining two were nabbed on various charges.

A huge amount of contraband drugs were also recovered from their possession.

SIRAJGANJ: Police arrested four persons along with fake notes worth Tk 70,000 from Enayetpur area in Chouhali Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The arrested are: Nazrul Islam, 35, of Gazipur; Nazir, 27, of Kurigram; and Badal, 26, and Masud, 28, hail from Kishoreganj District.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Enayetpur PS Md Anisur Rahman said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Enayetpur area in the evening, and arrested them along with the fake notes of money.

A case was filed against the arrested with Enayetpur PS in this regard, the OC added.

JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two people along with counterfeit currency notes from Akkelpur Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested are Shohidul Islam, 50, and Robiul Islam, hail from Bogura District.

RAB-5 Vice-captain Masud Rana said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Thengapur area at around 8:30pm and caught the duo red-handed along with the currency notes of worth Tk 3 lakh.

At that time, a schoolbag, a hand watch, two mobile phone sets and Tk 4,800 in cash were also seized from their possession.

During initial interrogation, the arrested admitted they have been trading of the fake currency notes for a long time in the district and its adjacent areas.

A case was filed against the arrested with Akkelpur PS on Wednesday morning, the RAB official added.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Police arrested nine people including eight warranted criminals from Nalitabari Upazila in the district on Sunday.

The arrested are: Sheikh Sadi, 40, Nazrul Islam, 40, Rabbi, 24, Ali Hossain, 45, Abdur Rahim alias Avinas, 55, Riazul Haque, 55, Nazrul Islam, 35, Mahfuza Begum, 48, and Abed Ali, 55. All of them are residents of the upazila.

Police sources said they were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the upazila.

The arrested were sent to jail on Monday noon following the court orders.

Nalitabari PS OC Emdadul Haque confirmed the matter.

BOGURA: Four persons have been arrested along with touchstone idols in separate drives in Sherpur and Adamdighi upazilas of the district.

DB Police arrested three persons along with three Vishnu idols from Sherpur Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested are: Dipak Kumar Roy, 40, and Aminul Islam, 38, of Sadara Upazila; and Manindranath Sarker, 58, of Sherpur Upazila in the district.

District DB Police OC Md Saihan Waliullah said on information, the law enforcers arrested the trio from Town Barwari Tin Rastar Mor area on September 2.

DB Police also recovered three Vishnu idols weighting 99kg.

After filing of a case with Sherpur PS, the arrested were produced before the court, the DB Police OC added.

On the other hand, members of RAB-12 arrested a man along with one Ganesh Idol from Adamdighi Upazila in the district on September 1.

The arrested man is Tota Mandal, 60, son of late Chhabir Ali, a resident of Tiloch Dighirpar area in the upazila.

Bogura RAB-12 Camp Special Company Warrant Officer Jahedul Islam said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Tiloch Dghir Par area in the afternoon on September 1, and arrested Tota Mandal along with the Ganesh Idol red-handed while he was trying to smuggle it to India.

After filing of a case with Adamdighi PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order, the RAB official added.

Adamdighi PS OC Rezaul Karim Reza confirmed the matter.

NOAKHALI: Five robbers have been detained from the Meghna River in Hatiya Upazila of the district recently.

The identities of the arrested could not be known immediately.

Superintend of Police (SP) in Noakhali Md Shahidul Islam said a group of fishermen went to the Meghna River at dawn on September 2 to catch fishes.

At that time, some 11 robbers attacked the fishing boat at Moulvir Char.

Sensing the matter, locals rushed in and caught five of the robbers.

The robbers were, later, handed over to the members of Bangladesh Coast Guard.

However, necessary steps were taken against the arrested in this connection, the SP added.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Police, in separate drives, arrested eight fugitive criminals from Kulaura Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested persons are: Md Momin Ali, son of late Rushan Ali of Uttar Bazar under Kulaura Municipality; Raju Rabidas, son of Radha Rabidash of Hingajia Tea Garden area, Saleq Mia, son of Kamru Mia of Prithampasha Samman Village, Sufian Mia, son of Husmat Mia of the same village, Sohel Mia, son of Saik Mia of Joychandi Merina Tea Garden, Shaban Uddin, son of late Sonai Ulla of Prithampasha, and Md Malik Hossain, son of late Saleq Hossain, of Brahmanbaria District.

Police sources said the law enforcers conducted separate drives in the upazila at the night of September 1, and arrested them on different charges.

However, the arrested were sent to jail the next day following the court orders.

Kulaura PS OC Md Abdus Saleq confirmed the matter.













