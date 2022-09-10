Video
Groundnut yields bumper on Padma chars at Bagha

Published : Saturday, 10 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondent

Some labourers taking care of groundnuts after harvesting those at Bagha. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, Sept 9: Groundnut farming on chars of the Padma River in Bagha Upazila of the district has yielded bumper making growers happy to get fair price.
According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Bagha, the groundnut cultivation exceeded the farming target of 250 hectares (ha). The farming of the two-seed crop has been enhanced, thanks to huge fertility gathered on chars.
Bagha Upazila is constituted of seven unions including Chakrajapur and two municipalities. Groundnut is cultivated on the char of the Chakrajapur Union. Per ha production of groundnut was 2.17 metric tons (mt) on an average in the last year.
Besides chars, groundnut was also farmed in other areas including Polassy Fatehpur, Korari Nawshara, Kalidaskhali, Dadpur, and Tiktikipara. Many farmed groundnut on contract lands.
Chakrajapur Char growers Golam Mostafa, Mojibor Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, Hafizul Islam, Jalil Uddin, Jahurul Malitha, and Aksen Shikdar of Kalidaskhali Village have cultivated groundnut.
They said, their groundnut yielding has been higher this year in the last year. Growers got good price in the last season, and this year they enhanced their farming lands.
Chakrajapur Union Member Fazlur Rahman said, he farmed groundnut on eight bighas of land; pest attacked remained contained for proper rearing; his farming was assisted by the DAE. So far he has sold 90m-110mt groundnut.
Groundnut trader Aminur Rahman in Sadar Upazila said, groundnuts are not available for wholesale in other areas than Padma chars. "I'm used to purchase 40-50 maund groundnuts per day from Padma chars. Like me, many others take groundnuts from here. I purchased groundnut at Tk 4,000 to 4,200 per maund on Thursday."
DAE-Bagha Agriculture Officer Shafiullah Sultan said, groundnut farming is cost-effective requiring both short time and low cost.
Many also farmed three-seed groundnut as co-cropping of two-seed one.
The DAE provided advice about seed sowing, rearing and spraying insecticides, he added.


