Training on land management held at Atrai

ATRAI, NAOGAON, Sept 9: Training on e-mutation, online land development tax and land management in daily life was held in Atrai Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Atrai Upazila administration and Land Office jointly organized the day-long workshop in the Upazila Parishad conference room.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Iktekharul Islam as the course director and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Kazi Anik Islam as the course coordinator gave detailed information about online SF management, land acquisition, e-mutation, and online land development tax payment through a projector.

Upazila Awami League President Nripendranath Datta Dulal, and its General Secretary Akkas Ali, participated in it.







