Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 September, 2022, 3:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three ‘commit suicide’ in three dists

Published : Saturday, 10 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Chapainawabganj, Madaripur and Chattogram, in three days.
GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: An elderly man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Tofzul, 65, son of late Hashimuddin, a resident of Pirashan Moholla under Rohanpur Municipality in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Tofzul hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the house at around 4pm.
Being informed, police recovered the body and brought it to Gomastapur Police Station (PS).
The deceased's daughter said Tofzul often had altercations with his son and daughter-in-law over family issues. He might have committed suicide following the matter.
However, the deceased's son and daughter-in-law went into hiding soon after the incident.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Rohanpur Police Investigation Centre Badiuzzaman confirmed the matter, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.  
MADARIPUR: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide in Dasar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Lucky Roy, 35, wife of Sanjay Roy, a resident of Dakshin Chalbol Village in the upazila. She was the daughter of Anil Mandal of Navagram Village under Dasar Union. According to local sources, Lucky Roy drank poison in her house in the morning due to an extramarital affair.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Kotalipara Upazila Health Complex of Gopalganj District, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.
Dasar PS SI Akhil confirmed the incident.
CHATTOGRAM: A teenage boy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
Deceased Masud Hossain, 17, was the son of Abdus Shukkur, a resident of Purba Chhararkul area under Chikandandi Union in the upazila.
Police sources said Masud committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room in the house in the afternoon.
Being informed, police recovered his body and sent it to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The reason behind his committing suicide could not be known immediately.
Officer-in-Charge of Hathajari Model PS Ruhul Amin confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four nabbed with drugs in two districts
Jute farmers in Tangail happy over fair price
Seven murdered in six dists
Lightning kills six, injures 10 in five districts
Meeting on prevention of child marriage held at Ghoraghat
Erosion by Arial Khan intensifies in Madaripur
174 detained on different charges in seven districts
Groundnut yields bumper on Padma chars at Bagha


Latest News
Motivated Bangladesh face humble Pakistan Saturday
Police sue 50 BNP activists over Thursday's clash in Rangpur
3 pirates held with firearms in Ctg
AL to hold nomination board joint meeting on Saturday
Lightning strike kills farmer in Jhenidah
Prince Harry and Meghan tread delicate path after Queen's death
King Charles to address a nation in mourning
Sajeda Chowdhury admitted to hospital being sick
Asia Cup: Sri Lanka push Pakistan to bat in S4 last match
Job seekers stage sit-in for raising age-limit, 15 hurt as police charge batons
Most Read News
Thousands of mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace
Queen’s funeral: What to expect over the next 10 days
Supporters' Forum is sabotaged!
King Charles III takes the throne
World briefly unites to mourn 'Elizabeth the Steadfast'
Hasina’s India visit takes Bangladesh-India relations to new heights
5 sent to gallows for teenager rape in Khulna
Vendors and hawkers occupying half of the main street by making makeshift
International Islamic University Chittagong organised a press conference
The modern day mechanised life has rendered score of people to take physiotherapy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft