Three ‘commit suicide’ in three dists

Three people including a woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Chapainawabganj, Madaripur and Chattogram, in three days.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: An elderly man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Tofzul, 65, son of late Hashimuddin, a resident of Pirashan Moholla under Rohanpur Municipality in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Tofzul hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the house at around 4pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and brought it to Gomastapur Police Station (PS).

The deceased's daughter said Tofzul often had altercations with his son and daughter-in-law over family issues. He might have committed suicide following the matter.

However, the deceased's son and daughter-in-law went into hiding soon after the incident.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Rohanpur Police Investigation Centre Badiuzzaman confirmed the matter, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

MADARIPUR: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide in Dasar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Lucky Roy, 35, wife of Sanjay Roy, a resident of Dakshin Chalbol Village in the upazila. She was the daughter of Anil Mandal of Navagram Village under Dasar Union. According to local sources, Lucky Roy drank poison in her house in the morning due to an extramarital affair.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Kotalipara Upazila Health Complex of Gopalganj District, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.

Dasar PS SI Akhil confirmed the incident.

CHATTOGRAM: A teenage boy has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Masud Hossain, 17, was the son of Abdus Shukkur, a resident of Purba Chhararkul area under Chikandandi Union in the upazila.

Police sources said Masud committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room in the house in the afternoon.

Being informed, police recovered his body and sent it to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind his committing suicide could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge of Hathajari Model PS Ruhul Amin confirmed the incident.







