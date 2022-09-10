Flood victims get aid in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, Sept 9: A total of 300 flood-affected people in the district got cash money of Tk 13.50 lakh on Monday.

The cash was distributed by Bangladesh Red Crescent Society unit-Kishoreganj at a function held on Kishoreganj Girls' High School premises.

General Secretary (GS) of Kishoreganj Red Crescent Society Lutfur Rahman Chowdhury Helal presided over it.

Among others, Freedom Fighter Anwar Kamal, former commissioner Alamgir Kabir, District Woman Awami League's GS Bilkis Begum, Kishoreganj Press Club's Member Secretary Manowar Hossain Rony, Editor of Daily Amar Bangladesh Sultana Raihan Ripon and Journalist Rajibul Haque Siddiqui, were present at the function.







