Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 September, 2022, 3:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Flood victims get aid in Kishoreganj

Published : Saturday, 10 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, Sept 9: A total of 300 flood-affected people in the district got cash money of Tk 13.50 lakh on Monday.
The cash was distributed by Bangladesh Red Crescent Society unit-Kishoreganj at a function held on Kishoreganj Girls' High School premises.
General Secretary (GS) of Kishoreganj Red Crescent Society Lutfur Rahman Chowdhury Helal presided over it.
Among others, Freedom Fighter Anwar Kamal, former commissioner Alamgir Kabir, District Woman Awami League's GS Bilkis Begum, Kishoreganj Press Club's Member Secretary Manowar Hossain Rony, Editor of Daily Amar Bangladesh Sultana Raihan Ripon and Journalist Rajibul Haque Siddiqui, were present at the function.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four nabbed with drugs in two districts
Jute farmers in Tangail happy over fair price
Seven murdered in six dists
Lightning kills six, injures 10 in five districts
Meeting on prevention of child marriage held at Ghoraghat
Erosion by Arial Khan intensifies in Madaripur
174 detained on different charges in seven districts
Groundnut yields bumper on Padma chars at Bagha


Latest News
Motivated Bangladesh face humble Pakistan Saturday
Police sue 50 BNP activists over Thursday's clash in Rangpur
3 pirates held with firearms in Ctg
AL to hold nomination board joint meeting on Saturday
Lightning strike kills farmer in Jhenidah
Prince Harry and Meghan tread delicate path after Queen's death
King Charles to address a nation in mourning
Sajeda Chowdhury admitted to hospital being sick
Asia Cup: Sri Lanka push Pakistan to bat in S4 last match
Job seekers stage sit-in for raising age-limit, 15 hurt as police charge batons
Most Read News
Thousands of mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace
Queen’s funeral: What to expect over the next 10 days
Supporters' Forum is sabotaged!
King Charles III takes the throne
World briefly unites to mourn 'Elizabeth the Steadfast'
Hasina’s India visit takes Bangladesh-India relations to new heights
5 sent to gallows for teenager rape in Khulna
Vendors and hawkers occupying half of the main street by making makeshift
International Islamic University Chittagong organised a press conference
The modern day mechanised life has rendered score of people to take physiotherapy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft